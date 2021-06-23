Vogue Williams shares sneak peek into lavish spare bedroom - and it looks so dreamy! The TV star lives with husband Spencer Matthews

There's no denying that Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews have one of the most dreamiest homes – so much so, fans are always wanting to know about their latest interior additions.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, the 35-year-old beauty shared a fabulous sneak peek into their spare bedroom which is currently being done it.

WATCH: Vogue Williams shares glimpse inside spare bedroom

"My spare room is almost complete, I've got my stunning bed in place," she remarked in the video. "I got this from Bensons and it actually comes in 14 different colours. I went for beige to go with the theme of the room."

The large bed came with an upholstered button headboard, filled with luxurious silk pillows – the bed certainly has a timeless feel to it!

Vogue and Spencer live in London with their two children, Theodore and Gigi Margaux. Their vibrant home is often showcased on Instagram. The couple also have a property in Ireland, but their main residence in the UK capital boasts a spacious open-plan living area, large terrace and a lot of incredible artwork.

Vogue and Spencer have homes in London and Ireland

Last year, the mum-of-two confused fans when she told fans that she had "moved in" to her house in Dublin. She has since confirmed her family were not making a permanent move there, instead were just doing some renovations.

"Lots of people asking if I've moved home! No we aren't moving home but we have wanted a bigger space in Dublin for a long time. Now we can all fit and hopefully spend a little more time in Ireland," she said.

Vogue added that she was going to be completely renovating the house, with a "light and airy" aesthetic, and it looks as though she has made good progress.

"I'm redoing the entire house we just bought in Ireland," she told her followers. "Just going through mood boards with @Venturainteriordesign."

