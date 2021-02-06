Vogue Williams makes unexpected reveal about her home The famous mum took to Instagram

Vogue Williams has revealed that her gym and bedroom are combined.

The star showed off her home's unlikely layout in an Instagram post on Saturday, uploading a snap of herself posing in the mirror of her sleek gym, which boasts grey floors and an airy layout.

In front of Vogue, lots of weights could be seen piled up on black matting, and behind her was a stylish sliding door that opened onto her bedroom.

Vogue took to Instagram

A large double bed was visible in the background, as was a chic green throw that no doubt makes bedtime extra cosy.

Vogue shares her stunning London home with her husband Spencer Matthew and their two children, Teddy and Gigi.

They bought the property together in 2017, and it also boasts a spacious open-plan living area, large terrace and adorable tropical-themed nursery.

Vogue showcased the living room when she did some cleaning in June, showing a seating area with a shelving unit to display books, ornaments and photos, and another area where little Theodore can play.

The famous couple have a beautiful home

As for the kitchen, it has a modern monochrome aesthetic with white cabinets and black worktops and splashbacks.

Vogue and Spencer have added some colour with a sweet drawing by their son, which hangs on the fridge.

In their living room, the couple own a large grey corner-sofa sure to fit the whole family, which is accessorised with contrasting light coloured pillows. However, the real showstopper in the couple's living area is most definitely the large diamante-encrusted mirror that takes centre stage.

Spencer previously said the sitting room/kitchen is their favourite room in the house, and it's easy to see why.

The room has an open plan layout that makes it ideal for entertaining and has wooden flooring with pieces of artwork hanging on the walls.

