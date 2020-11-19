Surprising celebrity front door meanings revealed: Stacey Solomon, Mrs Hinch and more See what Vogue Williams and Tamara Ecclestone's doors reveal about them

As more and more celebrities are putting up festive wreaths and Christmas displays outside of their homes, we are treated to a look at their front doors. But it turns out their colour choices are telling a lot more about them than they might think. We take a look at these celebrity doors to reveal all…

Windows and doors specialists, Quickslide have partnered with expert Colour Psychologist and therapist, Suzy Chiazzari to reveal what bright, bold, and understated door colours really say about the people living behind them.

Suzy reports: “Colour is a universal language that we can all use to express ourselves and to convey messages about our lifestyle, personality and view of life.

“Our home is one place over which we still have control, and our front door can give out a special welcome to you, the householder, and your guests. So, the colour you choose for your front door not only reveals who you are but can enhance your well-being and feeling of connection to your home.”

Stacey Solomon

Stacey Solomon's strong black door shows off her bold side

Stacey Solomon lives with partner Joe Swash and her three boys in Essex and the Loose Women star has a bold black front door. She frequently adds seasonal decorations to her door and shares them on social media – and fans were particularly impressed with Stacey's recent autumnal display.

According to Colour Psychologist Suzy: "Black means you generally have strong opinions and like to know where you stand with people. It also shows a bold side to you, showing that your home is your fortress that gives you the strength to face the challenges of life."

Mrs Hinch

Mrs Hinch's blue door is a subtle statement according to psychology

Houseproud Mrs Hinch regularly shares the interiors of her immaculate home on Instagram – and the outside is just as picture-perfect too. She enjoys hanging wreaths for the changing season and adding some personality to the front of her home, but what does her blue door mean? Suzy reports: "Blue is typically used by introverted, creative types as it creates a statement without being too bold."

Vogue Williams

Vogue William's door creates the feeling of a quiet retreat for her and her family

Vogue Williams lives in London with husband Spencer Matthews and their two children Theodore and Gigi Margaux. We know Vogue is a big fan of colour as she experiments with her fashion choices and she has lots of bright artwork around her home.

Sharing the same taste as Mrs Hinch, Vogue Williams is pictured here posing outside of her blue front door. Suzy adds: "Blue means ‘I am a quiet, caring and thoughtful person’, and is a colour that shows that the home is a quiet retreat where you feel calm and centred away from the bustle and noise."

Tamara Ecclestone

Tamara Eccleston's front door is a sign of being a homebody

Tamara Ecclestone's £70million mansion is just a stone's throw away from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's home at Kensington Palace – and the exterior is pretty grand. Her family doorway features two opulent stone pillars, and the door is a double-fronted arch-shaped masterpiece.

It's a traditional brown colour with glass windows at the top and Suzy reveals the meaning behind a brown front door. She says: "Brown tones mean you are dependable, trustworthy and a homebody. Those with brown doors believe that their home is their nest and somewhere they can feel comfortable and protected."

