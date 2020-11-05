Vogue Williams shares photo of her bathroom in Ireland – and it's epic The star shared the photo on Instagram

Vogue Williams has shared a peek into her home in Ireland, posting a photo of her jaw-dropping ensuite.

"My ensuite at home in Ireland. I can't wait to eventually get home whenever that may be," the famous mum wrote alongside a snap of the room, and you might want to sit down for this – because it's truly stunning.

Featuring white walls, a white sink and matching countertop, Vogue's taps and shower head had all been crafted from stunning gold metal.

The bathroom also has an airy skylight, not to mention a mirror that's big enough for Vogue and her friends to use when they're getting glammed up for a night on the town.

But most striking of all were the black tiles that could be seen in Vogue's shower. We're not sure we've ever seen such a chic bathroom before!

Of course the London home Vogue shares with her husband Spencer Matthews and their two children is just as beautiful.

They bought their house in 2017, and it features a spacious open-plan living area, large terrace and even an adorable tropical-themed nursery.

Aside from a futuristic fridge that responds to clapping (yes, really), the kitchen also has a modern monochrome aesthetic with white cabinets and black worktops and splashbacks.

Vogue and Spencer's fridge is straight from the future!

In their living room, the couple own a large grey corner-sofa sure to fit the whole family, which is accessorised with contrasting light coloured pillows.

However, the real showstopper in the couple's living area is most definitely the large diamante-encrusted mirror that takes centre stage.

To match the shine of their mirror centrepiece there is also a large collection of photographs in matching mirrored frames which, from what we can see, are all photos of their nearest and dearest - and these frames are also resting on a glistening mirrored side table.

Talk about coordination!

