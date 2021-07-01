The MADE.COM flash sale is on - shop the best home deals before they run out

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

When it comes to shopping for home buys, there's only one thing we love more than a sale – and that's a FLASH SALE! And one of our favourite places to find reasonably-priced stylish homeware, MADE.COM, is having a blink-and-you'll miss it flash sale on everything for your dining room.

What to buy in the MADE.COM sale

Even if you're not shopping for a new dining room look, be sure to check out the MADE.COM last chance clearance section, offering massive discounts on their ever-chic offerings. You’ll find everything you need – garden furniture, bedding, storage, furniture, lighting, home decor and more – at irresistible discounts.

You can shop all clearance for last-chance deals or even shop by room...

Check out the clearance sale and keep reading to shop our edit of the best home buys in the Made.com dining flash sale, from dishes to dining sets.

Best MADE.COM flash deals to shop now

Noah 12 Piece Dinner Set, Tonal Blue and Grey, was £79 now £59, MADE.COM

Lule Set of 2 Dining Chairs, more colours available, was £249 now £199, MADE.COM

Haddie Mongolian Fur Cushion 45 x 45cm, was £59 now £45, MADE.COM

Haku 4-Seat Copper and Glass Dining Table, was £249 now £199, MADE.COM

Adams Dining Bench, was £179 now £139, MADE.COM

Jangala Wool Rug,160 x 230cm, was £299 now £249 , MADE.COM

Fjord Dining Table and Bench Set, was £349 now £ 279, MADE.COM

Syrus Set of 2 Bar Stools, more colours available, was £129 now £99, MADE.COM

