17 wow-worthy neon signs for your home & garden this summer

Neon signs continue to be a hot interior design trend, adding a dynamic (and very Instagrammable) touch to your home, whether a funky sign over your bar cart or a bright and bold piece of wall art for your living room.

Stars from Hailey Bieber to the Kardashians are fans - and Khloé Kardashian’s baby shower, when she was pregnant with daughter True Thompson, even featured a ‘Baby Thompson’ custom sign in grandma Kris Jenner’s handwriting.

Neon signs can be used for special occasions - like Khloé Kardashian's neon baby shower tribute to soon-to-be-born daughter True

The good news is that neon signs, which are also taking TikTok by storm, don’t have to be expensive. There are plenty of options - from custom neon signs to slogan or pop art looks - to be had starting at under £20.

Hailey Bieber shared this snap of a 'Love for Eternity' neon bedroom sign on Instagram

If you're looking for some LED wall art of your own, we had a look at Amazon’s top-rated neon signs and created this dazzling edit that will light up your life.

Shop the best neon signs under £20

'Flamingo' LED Neon Light, LED, £15.99, Amazon

LED 'Hello' Neon Sign, £19.39, Amazon

'Love' Neon Sign Light, £19.33, Amazon

USB Neon Lights 'Good Vibes', was £25.98 now £20.99, Amazon

YIVIYAR Cactus Lights, £11.99, Amazon

Neon Lips Sign, £15.99, Amazon

LED Neon Pineapple Light, £26.99, Amazon

Best neon signs for £30 and up

'You're Like Really Pretty' neon sign, £116.95, Amazon

'#BabyBoy' neon sign, '#BabyGirl' also available, £36.99, Amazon

'Dream Big' neon sign, £79.99, Amazon

'Bar' Neon Sign, £36.98, Amazon

Isaac Jacobs 'Popsicle' Wall Sign, £41.38, Amazon

Isaac Jacobs 'Hello' word bubble, £65.94, Amazon

Isaac Jacobs 15” x 7.5” inch LED Neon 'Multi-Coloured Rainbow', £31.43 , Amazon

'Cocktails and Dreams' neon sign, £89.99, Amazon

Best custom neon signs

ADVPRO Personalised Custom 'VIP Lounge' Neon Sign, £71.99, Amazon

ADVPRO Personalised 'Man Cave' Neon Sign, £71.99, Amazon

