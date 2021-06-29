﻿
best neon signs for your home

17 wow-worthy neon signs for your home & garden this summer

Light up your life with the best neon signs for your home

Karen Silas

Neon signs continue to be a hot interior design trend, adding a dynamic (and very Instagrammable) touch to your home, whether a funky sign over your bar cart or a bright and bold piece of wall art for your living room.

Stars from Hailey Bieber to the Kardashians are fans - and Khloé Kardashian’s baby shower, when she was pregnant with daughter True Thompson, even featured a ‘Baby Thompson’ custom sign in grandma Kris Jenner’s handwriting.

khloe kardashian neon sign

Neon signs can be used for special occasions - like Khloé Kardashian's neon baby shower tribute to soon-to-be-born daughter True

The good news is that neon signs, which are also taking TikTok by storm, don’t have to be expensive. There are plenty of options - from custom neon signs to slogan or pop art looks - to be had starting at under £20.

hailey bieber love for eternity neon sign

Hailey Bieber shared this snap of a 'Love for Eternity' neon bedroom sign on Instagram

If you're looking for some LED wall art of your own, we had a look at Amazon’s top-rated neon signs and created this dazzling edit that will light up your life.

Shop the best neon signs under £20

tropical flamingo best neon signs

 'Flamingo' LED Neon Light, LED, £15.99, Amazon

hello best neon signs

LED 'Hello' Neon Sign, £19.39, Amazon

best neon signs love

'Love' Neon Sign Light, £19.33, Amazon

best neon signs slogan good vibes

USB Neon Lights 'Good Vibes', was £25.98 now £20.99, Amazon

best neon signs cactus

YIVIYAR Cactus Lights, £11.99, Amazon

best neon signs pink lips

Neon Lips Sign,  £15.99, Amazon

best neon signs pineapple

 LED Neon Pineapple Light, £26.99, Amazon

Best neon signs for £30 and up

best neon signs really pretty

'You're Like Really Pretty' neon sign, £116.95, Amazon

best neon signs baby

'#BabyBoy' neon sign, '#BabyGirl' also available, £36.99, Amazon

best neon signs dream big

'Dream Big' neon sign, £79.99, Amazon

best neon signs pink bar

'Bar' Neon Sign, £36.98, Amazon

best neon signs ice lolly

Isaac Jacobs 'Popsicle' Wall Sign, £41.38, Amazon

best neon signs hello bubble

Isaac Jacobs 'Hello' word bubble, £65.94, Amazon

best neon signs rainbow

Isaac Jacobs 15” x 7.5” inch LED Neon 'Multi-Coloured Rainbow', £31.43 , Amazon

best neon sign cocktails

'Cocktails and Dreams' neon sign, £89.99, Amazon

Best custom neon signs 

best neon signs vip lounge

ADVPRO Personalised Custom 'VIP Lounge' Neon Sign, £71.99, Amazon

best neon signs man cave

ADVPRO Personalised 'Man Cave' Neon Sign, £71.99, Amazon

