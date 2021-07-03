Catherine Zeta-Jones shows off her natural beauty in ethereal white dress The star was in the mood to celebrate

Catherine Zeta-Jones wished her fans an early 4th July with an outfit which was truly stunning.

The Prodigal Son star, 51, looked amazing in a long, white dress which she'd accessorized with a corset-style belt.

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones' incredible Spanish home has breathtaking sea views - take a look

Catherine posted the photo on Instagram and wrote: "Wishing you all a fabulous Fourth weekend."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Catherine Zeta-Jones struts her stuff in her huge walk-in wardrobe

Her fans adored the photo which was taken in scenic woods and wrote: "You look beautiful," and, "so gorgeous".

The Welsh actress credits exercise and a healthy diet for looking and feeling her best and recently revealed exactly what she eats in a day.

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones' family enjoy breathtaking trip to the beach

SEE: Catherine Zeta-Jones commands attention in a robe in kitchen photo

In a new video for Harper's Bazaar shared on Catherine's Instagram account, she shared an in-depth look at her food intake.

Catherine wished her fans a happy fourth of July weekend

The first thing she does in a day is "get my coffee going because I really can't do anything properly without my coffee".

At 8am she sits down for a breakfast of porridge which she eats with brown sugar, bananas and blueberries.

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones shares glimpse inside huge garden

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas mark emotional family milestone

Come spring and summertime, she switches things up and starts the day with non-fat vanilla yoghurt, granola, blueberries and raspberries.

Catherine shared exactly what she eats in a day

For lunch, Catherine loves a salad featuring spinach, pine nuts, tomatoes, blue cheese and dried cranberries topped with a dressing of olive oil, balsamic vinegar and mustard. She'll often add grilled chicken.

At eight o'clock, Catherine sits down for dinner with her husband, Michael Douglas. A typical dinner includes another salad, which she likes to dress with fruit including oranges, apples or figs, a fillet mignon with a shitake mushroom sauce and sautéed vegetables.

Sounds delicious!

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.