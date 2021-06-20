Catherine Zeta-Jones has shared a beautiful throwback photo with her dad David Jones in honour of Father's Day and fans can all agree on one thing: how alike the pair look.

The Hollywood actress uploaded the snap on Sunday, of the father-daughter pair posing in their home country of Wales, joined by Catherine's two children.

Paying tribute to her dad, the Mask of Zorro star wrote: "Happy Father's Day Daddy! You are everything, and everything is you! I love you! Thank you for always being there for me. I love this photo of us on our beloved Welsh coast with Dylan and Carys."

Her Instagram followers quickly commented on their likeness, with one writing, "I can see where you get your stunning looks @catherinezetajones x," and another noting: "Aha... a Daddy's girl! You look like your Dad."

A third posted, "So much like your dad, lovely photo," while another enthused: "You look so much like him!!! Happy Father's Day to him and your hubby!!!! What a beautiful family!!!!"

Other fans noted how much Carys and Dylan, who are now 18 and 20 respectively, have grown up. "Adorable photo and wow, haven't they grown up since then?! Happy Father's Day to all the Dads in your family," one fan wrote.

Catherine shared this beautiful Father's Day photo

Catherine shares her two children with Hollywood actor Michael Douglas, 76. While they own various properties in the US and are raising their son and daughter Stateside, Catherine and Michael also own a home in Swansea where the actress was born and often take their children to Wales on holiday.

The couple had the property built for £1million in 2004, with the hope that it would allow Catherine to visit her native country more often, and so that their children could also experience a "Welsh upbringing".

Her dad David Jones is very supportive of her career

The actress has previously opened up about how supportive her parents were when she was growing up. Despite coming from a modest background, they sent Catherine to dance and ballet lessons from a young age and enrolled her in a private school in Swansea.

On Jimmy Kimmel Live, Catherine revealed: "My dad owned a candy factory and my mother was a seamstress so I was brought up with her sticking me with pins for costumes. They were supportive, very supportive."

The star is extremely proud of her Welsh roots and has even paid homage to Wales in her house. She has previously shared a picture of her tea, coffee and sugar pots, which all featured Welsh inscriptions.

