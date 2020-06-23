Rachel Riley shares unseen living room view at London home The former Countdown star revealed more of the space than ever before

Rachel Riley lives in London with her husband and former Strictly Come Dancing star Pasha Kovalev and their daughter Maven, and in her debut TikTok video, the Countdown host has given fans a look at an unseen area inside their living room. The clip forms a 'Father's Day maths trick' and features Rachel in various areas of the room.

It starts with a look at her unexpectedly bright art work hanging on the wall which, granted, we have seen in a previous image shared on Rachel's Instagram page, but it goes on to switch to a different view of the space. It's decorated with cream walls and cream carpets and features a large coffee table in front of a dark purple sofa, where Rachel has a blooming bunch of pink flowers. Behind her, there's also a window seat, furnished with cream fabric and several matching cushions, while the windows are closed via white shutters.

In May, Rachel shared a first look inside the room when she posted a photo of herself on the sofa in front of the enormous piece of art she has hanging on the wall. The image revealed that she also has a gold metallic overchair table, which Rachel has been using as a desk while working from home during the coronavirus pandemic.

She captioned the post, "Don't know about you but we've been doing loads of quizzes in my house to entertain ourselves during lockdown, and over the past few weeks, I've been working with Sky to compile their definitive National General Knowledge Test – the 100 questions you should know the answers to!"

She also revealed a glimpse inside the family kitchen when she took to Instagram to show her support for a charity T-shirt brand raising money for the coronavirus crisis. The room features white marble walls and worktops, with grey cupboard doors and gold brass fittings.

