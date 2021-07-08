Sarah Michelle Gellar's bathroom inside $6 million mansion will blow your mind How do bathrooms like this exist?

Sarah Michelle Gellar gave fans a sneak peek into the stunning home she shares with husband Freddie Prinze Jr. with a bathroom picture that is giving us a lot of home envy.

The star's $6 million Los Angeles mansion is already one several fans have fallen in love with, and this new detail should just serve to sweeten the deal.

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer star shared a picture on her Instagram which showed her sitting inside the shower of her seemingly humongous bathroom.

She coyly smiled for the camera, wearing a cream-colored sweater and skinny jeans, holding her drink in her hand with pointed toes to boot.

"This is totally normal right?!? Asking for a friend obviously (after all it's the only room in her house that has a lock and any privacy)" she captioned the picture.

Sarah's goregous bathroom left her fans stunned

Her followers were in awe of the beautiful picture and the setting, leaving comments like, "Yes. If my bathroom looked like that I'd hang out there too lol," and, "I need to live in that bathroom," and even a, "Apparently, your bathroom is bigger than my whole apartment so it's a huge yes from me."

Fans also filled the comments section with more mom-friendly advice for the actress. "Find me a momma that hasn't locked herself in the bathroom," one wrote, with another suggesting, "It's also a good idea to tell the kids that the basement is haunted and then go down there."

The Scooby Doo stars share the home with their two children, a daughter and a son. And the actress has often shared pictures that have given her followers a glimpse into her life at home.

The actress has frequently posted pictures from her beautiful home

She recently shared a picture from Memorial Day weekend, which was a small peek at her beautiful pool and backyard as she was preparing for a barbecue.

"Wait... an actual #memorialday bbq with people not in my immediate household?!? Do I remember how to be social?? Must practice small talk in the mirror," she captioned it.

