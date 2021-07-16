When he's not filming BBC Breakfast, presenter Dan Walker can return to his stunning family home in Sheffield which he shares with his wife Sarah and their three children Joe, Jessica and Susie.

He's shared a few glimpses inside via pictures of his pet dog Winnie, and a former photoshoot has also shared a better look at their interior, which is the perfect balance between vintage and modern. Take a peek...

The kitchen acted as the main location for the shoot, and it's genuinely like something from a show home. It's decorated with white walls and wooden floors, with marl grey cupboards and cobalt blue splashes seen in a fridge frame and the base of an island unit in the middle of the room.

White marble worktops add to the chic aesthetic, as well as three glass lampshades, and grey leather stools with silver bases.

As for appliances, Dan and his family have a traditional glossy white AGA oven, a silver fridge with double doors, a silver toaster, and a white smoothie maker.

An additional photo was taken in Dan's living room, where he posed in front of a bay window with white frames, and green, yellow and red floral curtains.

Dan also unveiled another area of the living room with a snap of Winnie sitting on a leather footstool next to a brown leather armchair. Spotlights on the ceiling and several windows offer plenty of light.

The TV star revealed how he was working out while gyms remained closed during the initial lockdown period. He had set up his exercise bike in the middle of one room which is decorated with cream carpets and walls with a floral patterned wallpaper border at the top. There is also a wooden framed mirror at one side, a large cream sofa and a matching armchair, which they have dressed with dark green cushions.

Dan gave his fans a look inside his study as he worked from home during the lockdown. It showed brown carpets and cream cupboards with exposed shelves, where Dan keeps various football memorabilia including signed footballs, framed photographs, and an LED light spelling out 'FF' to honour Football Focus. He also keeps a large trophy stacked on a selection of books and a basket.

He captioned the image, "It has been 100 days since lockdown started. This morning on #BBCBreakfast we are looking for one picture which sums up your experience of life in lockdown. This is my one, presenting #FootballFocus from home each week with our dog, Winnie. Send them in to @bbcbreakfast."

