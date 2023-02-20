Dan Walker 'glad to be alive' after accident horror leaves him covered in blood The Channel 5 newsreader shared the news on social media

Former BBC Breakfast host Dan Walker has revealed he is "lucky to be alive" as he was rushed to hospital after being hit by a car while out on his bike.

Taking to social media on Monday, the 45-year-old journalist shared a series of pictures of his face covered in blood while being looked after by NHS staff in an ambulance.

"Bit of an accident this morning," he explained. "Glad to be alive after getting hit by a car on my bike. Face is a mess but I don't think anything is broken."

Thanking the workers who came to his rescue, Dan added: "Thanks to Shaun and Jamie for sorting me out and the lovely copper at the scene. This is my smiling [laughing face emoji]. Thankful for our NHS [heart emoji]."

Celebrity friends and fans alike inundated the broadcaster with messages, with Rose Ayling-Ellis writing: "Oh my gosh! Get well soon!" John Whaite added: "You're such a clumsy bugger. Swift recovery xx."

Dan has revealed he was in a road accident

Former colleague Mike Bushell said: "Aw Dan. Sorry to hear this. Glad you're in one piece and are going to be ok and in good hands. Speedy recovery." Another post read: "Oh Dan! Thank goodness it wasn't worse - hope you're ok! X."

One fan remarked: "@#mrdanwalker sorry to see you like this wishing you a speedy recovery, our NHS are amazing my husband is in hospital and these wonderful people are taking the best care ever of him." Another added: "Oh no!! Get well soon and I'm so glad it wasn't any worse."

The journalist said he was "glad to be alive"

Despite the swollen lip and bruised face, Dan expressed his gratitude that nothing else was broken.

The dad-of-three currently presents the news on Channel 5 - a role he has had since June following his exit from BBC Breakfast in May 2022. He began hosting Channel 5's evening news show, 5 News, after fronting the BBC morning programme for almost six years.

