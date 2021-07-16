Stacey Solomon moves new housemate into £1.2million home The Loose Women star lives at Pickle Cottage with her three children

Stacey Solomon has admitted she's a "big baby" when fiancé Joe Swash is away and hates being left alone with the children. The pregnant Loose Women star has therefore asked her older sister Jemma and her three nieces to stay at her Essex home, dubbed 'Pickle Cottage', so she doesn't feel lonely.

I'm A Celebrity star Joe has gone on a fishing trip to Shatterford Lakes in Worcestershire in order to enjoy some quality time with his eldest son Harry, 14, who he shares with his ex-girlfriend Emma Sophocleous.

WATCH: Stacey Solomon accidentally twins with her sister

Stacey first revealed the news of her house guests by sharing a snap of her garden, showing her sons Zachary, 13, Leighton, nine, and two-year-old Rex sitting in front of a film projector alongside her three nieces.

She explained: "My sister set up a movie night for the kids, she's staying here while Joe's away because I’m a big baby."

Stacey's sister Jemma works as a pediatric nurse and party planner, and also has a successful business called The Label Lady.

Stacey has moved her sister Jemma into her home

Organisational fiend Stacey regularly shows off Jemma's handiwork on her Instagram account and uses her sister's stylish decals on all her storage boxes and pantry items.

The pair are extremely close, with Jemma previously telling OK! Magazine that they "laugh a lot" and share the same sense of humour.

Stacey's nieces are also living with her at the moment

No doubt the duo will have plenty to keep them busy seeing as Stacey is currently undertaking a painstaking renovation of her £1.2million country abode.

The star, who is currently expecting a baby girl with partner Joe, bought the Tudor-style home in March and has been slowly putting her own unique stamp on the property.

Stacey and Joe moved into 'Pickle Cottage' in March

She has already sorted out their dilapidated swimming pool, completely remodelled their conservatory, designed an epic bedroom for youngest son Rex and transformed the bathrooms on a budget.

Outside, the children also have their own life-sized Wendy house, complete with heating, a table and chairs and even a hammock.