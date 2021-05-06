Stacey Solomon gets emotional as son Rex draws on walls at £1.2m home Loose Women star Stacey lives with her fiancé Joe Swash

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash moved into their dream £1.2m home in March, along with Stacey's sons Zachary and Leighton, and their toddler Rex. The Loose Women presenter took to Instagram Stories to reveal she was 'getting emotional' watching son Rex draw on his bedroom walls after she upcycled them with chalk paint.'

The presenter recorded her son using chalk to draw on the new grey feature and she wrote: "He absolutely loves it. I'm getting emotional again for no reason."

She also showed her followers the process of her latest project, revealing that the paint took two days to dry, and she needed to affix some wood skirting around the edges because the paint had bled a little. But the finish results looked amazing, and it appeared that smiling Rex was thrilled too!

Stacey is a DIY queen, and no project is too big or too small for her to tackle. Since moving into this new property, she has jet-washed pretty much everything including a garden bench and her outdoor pool, and she has upcycled a lot, including her bathroom and the fireplace inside Rex's room.

Stacey has painted the fireplace inside her son's room

At her previous house, we saw her reinvent mirrors, old perfume bottles and even turn her bathroom into a temporary sandpit!

Her huge house in the countryside has sprawling grounds as far as the eye can see, an idyllic conservatory, an outdoor pool, and a master bedroom where the couple can watch the sunrise on one side and the sunset on the other.

Stacey and Joe have moved into their dream home

Stacey and Joe have fallen in love with their property so much that they have even scrapped their original wedding plans in order to have their dream ceremony in their very own back garden. In a recent Lorraine episode, Stacey admitted: "We had the venue, and we didn't know we were going to move here. We saw the house and thought, 'Let's go for it.'"

