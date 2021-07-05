Stacey Solomon shows off growing baby bump in chic swimsuit on secluded beach retreat

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Loose Women presenter Stacey Solomon melted hearts earlier this month when she announced she and fiancé Joe Swash are expecting a baby girl – the pair's first daughter after co-parenting Stacey's three sons and Joe's son from a previous relationship.

Enjoying a secluded trip away to Cornwall, Stacey took to Instagram to share her glorious staycation details with her 4.5million followers – the star was glowing as she showed off her growing baby bump.

WATCH: Stacey Solomon shows off her baby bump in nude swimsuit on beach in Cornwall

"There is NO ONE else here," penned Stacey as she shared a video of herself splashing in the sea in a nude ribbed swimsuit. "The sun is so warm. The cove blocks out the wind and it's so magical."

Joking with her followers about her choice of beachside attire, Stacey wrote: "And yes I have my knickers on under my costume. Swimwear is too high these days and I'm a granny. "

The pregnant star looked stunning in her maternity swimwear

We think Stacey looks glorious in her stunning cream swimsuit, which she paired with a large chic sunhat. Channelling her adventurous side, the 31-year-old mother posed next to the dreamiest waterfall, leaving fans envious of her tropical retreat.

We've found the ultimate replica of Stacey's cream swimwear, which is the perfect summer style.

Sand Button Down Swimsuit, £19, PrettyLittleThing

Whether you're an expecting mama like Stacey, or you're hoping to look chic on this beach this summer, keep it simple yet stylish with this staple swimsuit from PLT.

In another sweet snap, Stacey could be seen frolicking with her two-year-old son Rex, who was later spotted being buried in the sand by dad Joe.

The excited mother announced her new baby's gender in the sweetest way, with her sons holding up a board that read: "What on earth is a sister? Baby girl coming soon."

Stacey referred to the secluded Cornish spot as 'treasure island'

In a lengthy caption, Stacey wrote: "Baby Girl, I can not believe I’m writing this…We are growing a little baby girl.

"To our darling boys, you are the best big brothers anyone could wish for and your little sister is the luckiest girl in the world to have you all by her side.

"I honestly have no words…Mummy Daddy and ALL of your big brothers can not wait to meet you little one…We love you so so much already darling girl."

