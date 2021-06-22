Stacey Solomon's mermaid waves hair transformation has to be seen to be believed

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Stacey Solomon is revered for her long and luscious locks, and she recently transformed her hair using the most incredible curlers. Giving off major mermaid vibes, the TV star debuted her newly curled tresses on Instagram, sharing the most stunning before and after photos.

Stacey chanelled the Little Mermaid with her beachy waves

Captioning the snaps, Stacey wrote: "I washed my hair for the first time in about three weeks yesterday so I'm going to curl it with these mermaid curlers. I love having clean straight hair but I feel a bit like an Afghan hound."

The Loose Women star used a triple barrel curler to achieve her curls

After posting photos of the final results, Stacey had fans rushing to shop her limited edition curlers, which currently retail at £74.95. The definition of Insta-worthy, Beauty Works' Jumbo Waver tool is adorned in the chicest pastel print and features a triple barrel design that helps to achieve smooth, easy waves on any length or type of hair.

Jumbo Waver Island Edition Curlers, £74.95, Beauty Bay

Minimising damage, the three ceramic coated barrels work to seal the hair cuticle for enhanced shine so you can create glamorous and bouncy mermaid waves for summer – minus the frizz.

Triple Barrel Curling Iron, £19.99, Amazon

Looking for a more affordable alternative? You can get your hands on a similar curling iron from Amazon, and it's on sale. Reduced to £19.99, this pink pair also utilises ceramic glaze coating technology to keep your locks smooth and glossy.

Blue Floral Maxi Dress, £23, In The Style

While fans are obsessed with Stacey's gorgeous hair transformation, many were also quick to notice her cornflower blue dress. Dressing her growing baby bump in the sweetest floral design, the presenter was spotted wearing a floral frock from her In The Style collection.

Available in either a midi or maxi length, this smock style dress is both flirty and feminine thanks to its frilled sleeves and tiered hem. Ideal for heatwave weather, we can see it paired with box-fresh trainers for an effortlessly cool feel or wedges, statement earrings and a clutch bag on those warm summer evenings.

