Charley Webb's garden is the perfect paradise for her three children The star shares her three children with husband Matthew Wolfenden

Charley Webb is a doting mum to three sons, and she often shares glimpses inside her parenting journey with fans. On Saturday, she enjoyed a fun day in with her brood, and showcased her garden.

MORE: Emmerdale's real-life couples revealed: Charley Webb, Michelle Hardwick and more

And the space was perfect for three young boys, featuring plenty of fun activities for them to partake in.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Charley Webb's son Buster has incredible hidden talent

In the forefront of the image, her youngest son, Ace, one, was sunning himself on a small fold-out double deck chair, that also featured a shade section in case the sun's rays became too much.

And in the background of the shot, was a large inflatable water slide – perfect for the children to cool down with on a hot day, as well as having fun!

Elsewhere Charley's garden had a large shed at the back – that likely featured lots of fun garden toys for her brood – and a small gardening section.

The gardening section was just dry soil when she took the picture, but we're sure in months her and the kids will have made lots of things bloom there.

The star's garden is perfect for her children

"Happy day," she captioned her blissful image, as she kicked back in the sun to enjoy herself as well.

MORE: Emmerdale's Charley Webb stuns in crop top inside home gym

MORE: Charley Webb melts hearts in adorable video with baby Ace

Charley shares her three sons, Buster, 11, Bowie, five, and Ace with her husband Matthew Wolfenden, and she recently went on a trip down memory lane after sharing a picture of Buster as a baby.

"Baby Buster. How cute?" she wrote over the snap, which shows her son peacefully snoozing in her arms.

Despite looking barely more than few months old, baby Buster can be seen with an impressive amount of hair on his head.

The Emmerdale star would have had plenty of time to be scrolling through her camera rolls, because at the time she had come down with a nasty cold.

The star is a proud mum of three boys

"I've been in bed since last night with a sickness bug. It's one of the worst I've ever had, I feel so ill. I've been in and out of sleep all day," she explained to fans at the time.

She continued: "I don't remember the last time I have not got up out of bed but I just couldn't move," adding that she even had a friend come to look after her children as she recovered.

Thankfully the star made a full recovery, although not before two of her sons came down with the bug as well!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.