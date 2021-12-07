Today's Savannah Guthrie escapes the city at zen upstate retreat – see home The presenter likes to spend family time here

When Savannah Guthrie bought an upstate vacation home, little did she know that she would spend a lot of time locked down there due to the pandemic. In 2020, Savannah retreated there with her husband, Michael Feldman, and their two children, Vale and Charles and even presented the Today show from her country residence.

"I'm home, I'm home. The reason is because my family is upstate," she explained during an episode of the NBC show in April 2020. "So I'm sticking close to the family and coming to the city less and less. I'm trying to work from home and also, frankly, this is what those officials are telling us to do. So that's exactly what I'm going to do."

Now, the family use it for vacations and breaks from the city – and it is seriously beautiful. Take a look around…

Inside Savannah Guthrie's beautiful family home

Savannah lives with her husband and two children

Savannah's house comes complete with several bedrooms and bathrooms, an indoor gym, a gigantic kitchen and plenty of land. It was first bought as a place to relax out of the city, but has become their main home during the pandemic.

Savannah Guthrie's kitchen

The home has an enormous kitchen, which Savannah previously shared a glimpse of. It has dark oak cupboards, a double range oven, and a wooden island lined with brown leather stools.

Savannah's kitchen has a gorgeous rustic vibe

Savannah Guthrie's home gym

Savannah has her own indoor gym which is equipped with everything from a bench to a boxing bag.

Savannah's home gym has everything she needs

Savannah Guthrie's garden

Savannah's garden has plenty of space for her children to run around and play. There is a large wooden decking area that has comfy-looking chairs and lots of plants. There also appears to be a hammock and large open spaces filled with trees.

Vale and Charles have plenty of space to play

Savannah Guthrie's dining room

Inside the home, there is plenty of natural light thanks to large windows. The downstairs is fitted with wooden flooring and decorative rugs. The walls are painted a crisp white against wooden beams.

Savannah's home features plenty of natural light

Savannah Guthrie's living room

One of the family rooms has a double-seater sofa in white fabric with a large multi-coloured patterned rug on the floor. The walls are again painted white with a wooden beam and dark blue skirting.

Savannah appears to have a number of family rooms in the property

Savannah previously gave fans a glimpse of what appeared to be another living room, featuring some luxurious purple swivel chairs, a black chair and a white chair. There was also a large wooden drawer unit, with plenty of cubbyholes to fill up and a vase with some daffodils inside.

Savannah's home appears to have an open-plan design

Savannah Guthrie's daughter's bedroom

Savannah has also shared a glimpse inside her daughter Vale's bedroom. The room features a huge bed with a dark grey padded headboard, pink throws and personalised cushions.

Vale has her own personalised cushions

