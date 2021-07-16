We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Louise Redknapp lives inside a beautiful Surrey home that she shares with her two sons, Charley, 17, and Beau, 12. She shares her two sons with her ex-husband, Jamie Redknapp.

MORE: Louise Redknapp makes exciting announcement after ex-husband Jamie's baby news

Louise doesn't often give fans many insights into her home life, but on Friday, the former Eternal singer posted some videos from her garden, and it looked so idyllic.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Louise Redknapp stuns in homemade denim shorts

In the first clip, the star showed off her outdoor sofa, which she'd just adorned with cushions from H&M that perfectly fit the décor.

It wasn't just an outdoor box sofa that she had, as there was also an outdoor table that had several books, perfect for curling up on the sofa with.

There were also some rattan chairs next to table, just in case Louise had guests over and the sofa got too crowded.

She also uploaded a snap just past all her garden furniture, where she showed off all of her plants, and the new pots that she had brought for them.

"With a group of topiary balls put in a mix of old and new pots," she explained.

The star gave a small tour of her garden

Louise reserved most of her love for her new cushions in the clips she shared, saying she was "loving" them.

MORE: Louise Redknapp wows in homemade denim shorts and oversized shirt

MORE: Louise Redknapp's oversized blazer and shorts combination is so unexpected

The 46-year-old has opted for the dark grey option, but they are also available from H&M in khaki, orange and beige.

The cushion covers are made from a patterned cotton weave and feature a concealed zip on one of the sides, and are available for just £3.99.

Patterned cushion cover, £3.99, H&M Home

Although the former Strictly Come Dancing finalist was showcasing her garden, usually she highlights her incredible fashion on her Instagram feed, where she's followed by 720,000 people.

Last month, the star showed just how amazing her style is with a beautiful double-denim look – and she looked positively radiant!

The star had plenty of plants in her garden

In the snap shared on her Instagram Stories, she wore a light denim wash button-up shirt paired with darker denim jeans.

She captioned the snap: "Kicking off the week in double denim" and we were obsessed with her outfit.

Louise wore her signature 'bronde' hair in loose waves, looking like a boho beauty, and accessorised with a stack of gold bracelets.

She sported natural makeup and her nails were looked freshly manicured after a day of beauty treatments, including a unique body sculpting session just in time for summer.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.