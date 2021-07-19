J.Lo gave fans a glimpse at her massive bathroom - and it’s next level stunning We're obsessed!

If we could bring our dream bathroom to life, Jennifer Lopez’s stunning space would look just like it.

The Hustlers star gave fans a glimpse at part of her bathroom when she appeared in a video for her J.Lo Beauty company, and the space was so stunning we almost gasped. In the clip, J.Lo stood in her gorgeous bathroom wearing striped pajamas (that we also want) and broke down the skincare routine she follows every morning.

J.Lo's bathroom is gorgeous!

As she palmed her "Hello Gorgeous"-emblazoned coffee mug and dished on those steps, we could help but notice her shower, which had two waterfall showerheads and gorgeous stone detailing with built-in shelves.

J.Lo’s bathroom is filled with neutral tones that give the space a serene vibe, like her cream cabinets, wooden door, and her wooden bathroom shelves that were topped with an assortment of J.Lo Beauty products.

The triple threat star also had gorgeous white flowers on display too.

J.Lo showed off her next-level glow after using J.Lo Beauty's That Star Filter complexion booster

As for the Jenny From the Block singer’s beauty routine, she went through four steps that she swears by in the morning for her amazing skin: cleansing, serum application, slathering on sunscreen and consuming supplements.

“It’s really important to set your face for the entire day,” she said, as she applied the brand’s That Hit Single gel cream cleanser, which she lathered on her face and rinsed, revealing her flawless make-up free skin.

Then, she used the That J.Lo Glow Serum, and put it all over her face. “This is like vitamins for your face,” she said. “You’ve got to take care of your skin from the time you’re very young.”

Once it dried, J.Lo applied her brand's That Big Screen sunscreen all over her skin, let it soak in, and stressed the importance of that step to fans.“You have to wear sunscreen,” she said. “That’s probably one of the biggest things I did from a very young age to preserve my skin.”

J.Lo said "Beauty from the inside out is one of our mottos at JLo Beauty"

“[The sunscreen] was designed to wear underneath your makeup...and as you can see my skin is already glowy and radiant,” the mom-of-two continued as she showed off her glow.

J.Lo finished off her routine by taking one of her Inner Glow supplements. “Skincare is an inside job, and that is spiritually, metaphorically, but also really practically.”

Whatever tips the 51-year-old star is giving out, we’re taking note. She looks incredible!

