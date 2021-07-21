Charles Spencer shares sad news as Althorp Estate feature suffers irreparable damage The author took to Twitter to share the news

Charles Spencer likes to keep fans updated about life on his Althorp Estate – whether it be about his peacocks, dogs or home life.

On Wednesday, however, he had some sad news to share - the top of an oak, which is 350 years old, had snapped.

A sad sight - the top of a 350-year-old oak snapped off in the Park at @althorphouse last night, bringing down four branches below. It looks as though the whole mighty structure of this tree is coming to the end. pic.twitter.com/kczNywR9ME — Charles Spencer (@cspencer1508) July 21, 2021

Charles shared a video of the damaged tree

Taking to Twitter, he shared an eight-second video of the impressive tree, and wrote: "A sad sight - the top of a 350-year-old oak snapped off in the Park at @althorphouse last night, bringing down four branches below. It looks as though the whole mighty structure of this tree is coming to the end."

His followers were quick to react, with many expressing their sadness over the news.

"What a shame. Such a magnificent tree," wrote one, whilst a second remarked: "Great shame to lose a mighty oak."

An aerial view of Althorp Estate, where Charles lives with his wife and children

"Can you imagine the people that have sat beneath that tree? It is sad indeed to lose such a majestic beauty," added a third.

The sad news comes a week after Charles shared another dramatic episode with followers – this time concerning Tim the peacock.

The 57-year-old took to Twitter to reveal details of a surprising love rivalry being played out on the estate, much to the delight of his fans.

Sharing an update on the antics of Tim, he told his followers: "The 3 new peahens have sadly decided to live together, away from Tim. He calls for them, but they choose not to hear him.

"The ground seems to be clear for Tim's younger rival, Jim, who lives on the far side of the Park. It's like a Jackie Collins novel, at @AlthorpHouse..."

Fans were quick to react to the fun post, with one tweeting: "Has Tim thought about match.com?" A second wrote: "Maybe Tim needs to fight for his lady loves or find a new enticement. Surely Jim can't handle them all? Looking forward to the next episode…" And a third remarked: "Oh no! I still believe Sir Tim will prevail!"