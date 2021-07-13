There's been some drama at Althorp – the ancestral home of Charles Spencer. The 57-year-old took to Twitter this week to reveal details of a surprising love rivalry being played out on the estate, much to the delight of his fans.

Charles – the younger brother of the late Princess Diana – shared an update on the antics of Tim the peacock, telling his followers: "The 3 new peahens have sadly decided to live together, away from Tim. He calls for them, but they choose not to hear him.

MORE: Inside Princess Diana's childhood home Althorp House - photos

Loading the player...

WATCH: Charles Spencer quizzed about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's baby daughter's name

"The ground seems to be clear for Tim's younger rival, Jim, who lives on the far side of the Park. It's like a Jackie Collins novel, at @AlthorpHouse…"

READ: Charles Spencer shares incredible throwback family photo following reunion

MORE: Princess Diana looks cherubic in unearthed photo taken by father John Spencer

Fans were quick to react to the fun post, with one tweeting: "Has Tum thought about match.com?" A second wrote: "Maybe Tim needs to fight for his lady loves or find a new enticement. Surely Jim can't handle them all? Looking forward to the next episode…" And a third remarked: "Oh no! I still believe Sir Tim will prevail!"

Tim the Peacock can’t find his new ladies - 2 of whom have had enough of his dazzling finery: they’ve found a quiet perch, tucked away, where they are free from his endless displays - for the time being. #animalsofalthorp #timthepeacock pic.twitter.com/AoB0h27ezW — Charles Spencer (@cspencer1508) July 3, 2021

Althorp is home to a number of animals, including herds of deer and sheep. The property – which boasts 90 rooms and 550 acres - was previously owned by Charles’s father, Earl John Spencer, and it was where Princess Diana grew up with her three siblings, prior to her 1981 marriage to Prince Charles.

READ: Charles Spencer's unexpected Father’s Day post

MORE: Charles Spencer quizzed about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's baby daughter's name

It is also home to some of the finest pieces of European furniture and works of art.

Following her death, Diana was laid to rest on a small island in the grounds of Althorp, located in the middle of the ornamental Round Oval Lake.

READ: Princess Diana's niece Lady Amelia Spencer and her fiancé reveal plans to move to the UK

MORE: Charles Spencer shares must-see throwback photo of late mother in emotional post

Father-of-seven Charles resides at Althorp with his third wife, Karen Gordon. The couple were married in June 2011 and together share daughter Lady Charlotte Diana, who will turn nine later this month.

He is also a father to four children from his first marriage to Victoria Lockwood – Lady Kitty, Lady Eliza, Lady Amelia and Louis Spencer, Viscount Althorp. In December 2011, he married second wife Caroline Freud, with whom he has two children – The Hon. Edmund Spencer and Lady Lara.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.