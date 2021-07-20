Prince William and Kate Middleton's unique garden furniture unveiled - shop the look

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

A good garden furniture set is probably something high on your summer wish list, and what better place to go for inspiration than a royal palace? In a new video featuring Prince William, shot at his and Kate Middleton's home of Kensington Palace, he has revealed the most incredible outdoor furniture.

The Duke of Cambridge released a clip of him having a sit down chat with Olympic boxing hopeful, Lauren Price who will be fighting for Great Britain in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

WATCH: See the moment Prince William surprised GB boxer Lauren Price

The pair sat down in the royal's glorious garden for BBC Sport to discuss Lauren becoming Wales' first female boxer to compete at the Olympics. They chatted away while sitting in large, carved wooden chairs and in-between them was a matching coffee table.

The style of this wooden set would be classified as 'Lutyens' as the name comes from Sir Edwin Lutyens, a successful British architect who first made this wooden design. There have been many benches and seats made with a similar design since, which all pay homage to this great creative.

If you're taken by this traditional style, then you're in luck as we've found some brilliant options.

Marlborough Teak Chair Lutyens Style, £169.99, Amazon

This sturdy bench has the same beautifully carved back and would look gorgeous in a garden of any size.

Garden Gear Acacia Lutyens bench, £174.99, Thompson & Morgan

Prince William and Lauren also stood in another corner of the garden beside some flowerbeds for a photo opportunity.

Royal fans will already know that the rest of the royal garden is just as spectacular as this area, and elsewhere Prince William's children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have a gorgeous wooden swing to play on. What we would give for a sunny afternoon spent in this glorious garden!

