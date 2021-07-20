Where does Anya Taylor-Joy live? The Queen's Gambit star: 'I don't really have a home' The Emma actress spent the pandemic in London

Working on so many projects at the same time, Anya Taylor-Joy has called several cities home over the past few years, including London, Los Angeles and New York.

The Queen's Gambit star was born in Miami but spent six years of her childhood in Argentina before moving to the UK. She has since described her relocation as "traumatic" and admitted she didn't want to learn English in a bid to return to her former home.

In 2020, she told Live With Kelly & Ryan: "I don't really have [a home] right now. It's a bit confusing. I was born in the States but then went straight over to Argentina, where all my family is - then we moved to London.

"And then I started acting and I haven’t stopped making movies, so I don’t have a house yet but I’m working on that."

Once she quit school at the age of 16 to pursue a career in acting, her family went on to travel the world. Speaking to Marie Claire, Anya said: "My youngest older sister is seven years older than me so I said to them, 'Look, I’m your youngest child, I’ve dropped out of school and you have no obligation to be here anymore. Go out and travel the world! Enjoy yourselves and spend time together.' I stayed at home in South West London with my sister – and my parents are still travelling to this day."

So where does Anya live? The actress has shared glimpses inside the places she has been staying with pictures on social media and video appearances during the Awards season.

The actress spent the pandemic in London

"I went back to London for the lockdown," she told DuJour. "I was with my loved one [her photographer partner Ben Seed] and two of our friends. It was really great to have that community. The first two weeks were very touch and go but I’m so grateful for the space I’ve been afforded while taking this break. I’m also grateful for my emotional growth during this period."

A video of Anya singing shares a look at a stunning living room in Notting Hill, which features white shutters across the windows with books lining the windowsill. The Emma actress sat on a grey sofa topped with a cream fluffy blanket while a house plant was placed on a table in the background.

She showed off a stunning living room back in 2020

While chatting to Extra TV in 2020, Anya showed off a beautiful white fireplace and modern artwork, but the room looked like a jungle thanks to the sheer amount of house plants – which is not surprising since she revealed growing plants became her hobby following the pandemic.

Anya moved from Argentina to London when she was six

She also posed in front of an exposed brick wall next to two plants and a mirror, showing the reflection of a skylight. It appears to be the same backdrop as the one from her Critics Choice Awards appearance in March 2021.

The Queen's Gambit star at the 2021 Golden Globes

Meanwhile, the month before she posed inside a large room softly lit with several side lamps during the Golden Globes. It was decorated with grey sofas and white walls with wooden accents, although it's not clear whether this was her home.

