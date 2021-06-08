Kate Middleton and Prince William to spend more time at Queen's home The royal couple could regularly visit Balmoral

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge only recently returned to Scotland as part of a six-day visit, but it has been revealed that they may become regular visitors – particularly to the Queen's home.

This comes as part of plans drawn up by palace officials to bolster the Union, which would see the couple spend more time at Balmoral and strengthen ties with St Andrews, where they met while studying at University, the Sunday Times reported.

Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire is one of the Queen's two properties in Scotland – the other being The Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.

Prince William and Kate Middleton returned to the latter as part of their recent trip when they hosted a special cinema screening of Cruella for NHS staff. The monarch's official Edinburgh residence is also where the royals met with former prime minister Gordon Brown, who has recently launched a renewed campaign to save the Union.

A spokesperson for Kensington Palace said: "During his time in Scotland Prince William has spoken to a broad range of people from different communities including politicians from across the political spectrum." This included First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Alistair Carmichael, Liberal Democrat MP for Orkney and Shetland.

The royal couple recently visited Scotland, including a trip to St Andrews University

It has not been revealed when the Duke and Duchess would begin their regular visits, but they would likely want to see the Queen should she be in residence at either home.

Her main base was formerly Buckingham Palace, but Her Majesty has been spending more time at Windsor Castle following the passing of her late husband Prince Philip. It was recently reported that the Queen will be spending the summer at Balmoral Castle, where she will continue to grieve for the Duke of Edinburgh.

The Queen regularly spends her summer holidays at Balmoral

It is believed that the monarch will be staying at her private Craigowan Lodge within the grounds, while Balmoral Castle and gardens is open to the public until August.

Scotland is considered to be one of the Queen's favourite places on Earth; she and Prince Philip even spent part of their honeymoon at Birkhall hunting lodge, located on the estate, in 1947.

Her granddaughter Princess Eugenie has previously explained: "It's the most beautiful place on earth. I think Granny is the most happy there. I think she really, really loves the Highlands."

