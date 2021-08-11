Kylie Jenner's beach-club style garden will blow your mind - photos

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Kylie Jenner is known for her stylish designer wardrobe and lavish holidays abroad, so it's no surprise that her home is just as luxurious.

The Keeping up with the Kardashians star celebrated her 24th birthday on Tuesday and shared lots of special snaps from her day on social media, including pictures of her stunning garden.

WATCH: Kylie Jenner shows off her home's beautiful water feature

One of the photos included a sneak peek into Kylie's swimming pool, which was surrounded by chic wooden sun loungers with plush cream pillows.

A firepit could be seen in one corner of the outdoor area, with neutral artwork hung on the walls and spotlights integrated into the ceiling.

Kylie showed off her stunning swimming pool on social media

The wooden decking was covered in clear vases filled with pillar candles, creating the most gorgeous atmosphere for Kylie's guests to party the night away.

In a second snap, the star showed off yet another impressive corner of her garden, which featured a large palm tree that was wrapped in hundreds of fairy lights.

It looked as if Kylie enjoyed dinner outside on her special evening, as she shared photos of her pretty table set up, with marble candles, wooden cutlery and white linen napkins with guest's names written on top.

Kylie decorated her outdoor area with lots of fairy lights

We are sure lots of fancy cocktails were consumed, just check out these ones on Kylie's Instagram story covered in floral petals!

Kylie showed off her birthday cocktails on Instagram

This isn’t the first time that the star has blown us away with her home interiors, just last month she shared a look into her mammoth hallway which comes with a built-in wine cellar and floor-to-ceiling racks filled with a range of bottles.

The floor is topped with a cream carpet and a marble-effect bench, while a house plant and books sit underneath the modern glass staircase. Kylie has added a sentimental touch to the space by lining the stairs with black-and-white photos, including childhood snaps and family portraits.

