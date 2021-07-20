Stacey Solomon transforms £1.2million home into pink haven for new baby

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

TV presenter and queen of DIY Stacey Solomon has been getting crafty, this time transforming one of the bedrooms in her £1.2 million Essex home into a pink haven for her daughter ahead of her birth.

SEE: Stacey Solomon shares complete house tour – and it's so surprising

The Loose Women revealed her latest home project with fans, taking to Instagram to share a video of herself adding wooden panels to the wall of what will be her daughter's nursery. The 31-year-old then got crafty with pastel paint, stripping the cottage of its cream and wooden beams and replacing it with a pink wash.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Stacey Solomon paints her £1.2million home pink

"I've been working on this forever. I've had so many issues with bowing and wonky walls… " revealed Stacey, who has been renovating the home she shares with fiancé Joe Swash and her three sons, Zachary, Leighton, and two-year-old Rex.

MORE: Pregnant Stacey Solomon's surprise hen party looks unreal – photos

"I still need to do one more coat on the dark skirting, but although it 's not perfect because of the old walls I'm so proud of it and happy," Stacey penned. "It makes me so so excited to have at least finished one wall in here. I bought the mirror from Amazon and I think it completes the lights that were already there."

Stacey has started to get the house ready for her new arrival

The doting mother later filmed herself in the garden having a cuddle with fiancé Joe, who was also sweetly cradling son Rex at the time. Responding to fan comments, the pregnant star said: "I'm sitting in the garden reading your messages and so many of you are asking "does Joe ever do any of the DIY?" Will he? Yes. Can he? Absolutely not," Stacey laughed.

The EastEnders star then pitched in: "It's whether if you want it to stay up or not," admitting home hacks are not his forte.

Decorative Wall Mirror, £18.99, Amazon

"He's an amazing daddy, chef, all-round general human, but DIY is not for Joe," Stacey sweetly shared.

Upon announcing her pregnancy with her fourth child earlier this year, Stacey revealed that her and Joe had decided to postpone their upcoming wedding, as the couple didn't want their unborn child to be absent from their wedding photos.

The engaged couple laughed about Joe's lack of DIY skills

She explained: "We are going to move it back a bit, maybe not until next year but we both said we'd be a bit gutted to look back at pictures and all of our babies weren't there."

RELATED: Stacey Solomon moves new housemate into £1.2million home

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.