Stacey Solomon is busy renovating her stunning £1.2million home that she shares with fiancé Joe Swash and her three sons Zachary, Leighton and Rex. The pregnant star is currently expecting her first daughter, and left fans in hysterics when she made an unexpected discovery while decorating her new baby's nursery.

In a video clip posted to her Instagram Story, the Loose Women star peels back the old carpet in what will be her daughter's room. As she prepared for the new flooring to be laid, Stacey discovered a terrifying red stain beneath the carpet.

WATCH: Stacey Solomon reveals chilling stain under her carper that looks like blood

"I really hope someone split a coffee up here back in the day because this is creeping me out," she said between giggles. "Although I haven't seen Joe in a while…"

The chilling stain caused fans to rush into Stacey's DMs, urging her to source some holy water to cleanse the room of unwanted spirits *just in case*.

Others reassured the star, writing: "Oh Stacey it's probably just juice? I'd get the holy water ready just in case though [laughing emoji]".

Stacey revealed the unusual stain beneath her carpet

Not one to take herself too seriously, Stacey teased: "I don't have any holy water, where am I supposed to get that from? It's not like they sell it in ASDA."

In a hilarious clip, Stacey could be seen spraying scented room spray and waving around a sprig of pampas grass in her bid to 'cleanse' the air of unwanted spirits. "I don't have holy water and I don't have sage… I have room spray and swinger's grass so I'm just going to have to use this and hope for the best," she joked.

Pregnant Stacey joked with fans over using pampas grass and room spray

The 31-year-old then revealed she was swayed by fans to "make some herself" by boiling water on the hob, explaining she was about to "go and put a big pot on the aga" before realising her followers were joking.

Finally, Stacey revealed the pink haven she has created for her newborn was completed with chic parquet flooring in a dusty rose tone. "I could honestly cry," she penned. "It just feels so much bigger and cleaner in here."

