Why My Unorthodox Life star Robert Brotherton swapped Texas for New York The TV star relocated aged 18

My Unorthodox Life's Robert Brotherton now lives in New York where he works with Julia Haart as Elite Model World's Chief Operating Officer, but he actually grew up away from city life.

The 34-year-old lived in Texas until the age of 18, so why did he move across the country? He previously revealed it was due to a friend applying to Syracuse University, which then offered him a music scholarship.

He told People: "So, one of my friends in high school randomly applied at Syracuse University. I don't even know why or how. She probably did way more research than I did. And somehow the school also ended up on my list.

"I was thinking I was going to be a singer. My degree is in operatic performance. So, I went and I sang and then they called me back after my audition and said, 'Come meet us afterwards.' The day I was there, they offered me a full scholarship for music. And I was like, 'Oh my God, this is amazing. I'm not going to have to pay for college.'

"I really didn't even try for any other school. It seems cool and big," he added, before describing it as "the coldest place on earth."

Robert shares his home with his pet dog Richard

Robert now lives with his puppy, medium Bernedoodle Richard, who often features on his social media. In March, the star shared an adorable snap of his pet pooch cuddling up to him on the sofa.

Despite his relocation, he has stayed in touch with his roots with his Texas catchphrases proving to be a huge hit with viewers.

Julia's wardrobe at her Manhatten home

His co-star Julia Haart, meanwhile, lived in an ultra-Orthodox Jewish community before becoming CEO of Elite World Group.

She currently shares two beautiful homes with her husband Silvio Scaglia Haart and her four children – a penthouse in New York and a vacation home in The Hamptons.

Her main base is in Tribeca in Lower Manhattan, where she lives in a three-story apartment with views of the water. But when she wants to escape for the weekend, Julia can head to Long Island where she has a large garden and a fire pit.

