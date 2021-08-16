Chrissy Teigen has a massive tree in her luxe home that you need to see to believe

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend looked like the perfect stylish pair as they stepped out in coordinating monochromatic looks for a date night in Los Angeles, but it wasn’t just their ensembles that got fans talking.

It was the massive tree in the middle of the room they were standing in inside of their luxe home.

In the snap Chrissy shared on Instagram, she and John can be seen striking a pose standing side-by-side in front of a huge tree, with the Cravings cookbook author rocking a black minidress topped with a lace-embellished midriff. She completed the look with black stilettos and a black handbag.

We'll never get over the massive tree in Chrissy and John's home

The Ordinary People singer opted for a sleek black blazer, teamed with a black button-down top and black trousers, for their dinner at Los Angeles hotspot Gigi’s.

In the background, a picturesque view of the night sky can be seen, along with a glimpse at their pool and a row of pool chairs. “Date night @gigis_la - get the branzino!! We really covered a LOT @hannavietor @tommyvietor @jfavs @ebfavs #mgfc #eleven #soitchy #basketball #exgirlfriendsididntknowabout,” Chrissy quipped in her caption.

When fans realized the couple was standing in their home, they went wild. "Your house looks like an exotic location," celebrity hairstylist, Jen Atkin, who is a good friend of Chrissy’s commented.

"Wait that’s not the restaurant?? Dayum", a fan replied. "It is really beautiful," another added. It’s truly magnificent!

Before giving fans a glimpse at the unreal room in their estate, Chrissy also gave them a look at her upcoming cookbook, Cravings: All Together.

Chrissy gave fans a glimpse at her upcoming cookbook Cravings: All Together

"Little peek inside my new baby!!!! Pre-order link in bio!!," Chrissy captioned the clip, which showed her flipping through the book and revealing adorable photos of her and John’s children, and some of the recipes.

"At this point, I HAVE to cop one to complete my collection. They’re like encyclopedias!" one fan commented. "I need!" another replied. "What a beautiful book," another added.

The cookbook will be released on Oct. 12, and you can pre-order it now on Amazon.

