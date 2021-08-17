Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer's dining room is fit for royalty The Princess of Wales lived there before marrying Prince Charles

Charles Spencer lives in a grand home in Northamptonshire known as Althorp House, and he left fans stunned after sharing a new look inside.

Princess Diana's brother showed off a long table topped with a white tablecloth, white bouquets of flowers and tall cream candles. Silver cutlery, white plates and menus were placed in front of each chair, while the wood-panelled walls were covered with gold-framed paintings.

A large fireplace and cream and gold chairs were positioned against the walls.

Charles explained that the room doubles as a gallery, writing: "The Picture Gallery at @althorphouse - occasionally a dining room, too."

As usual, his followers were quick to praise the home interior with many comparing it to a royal residence. "Wow this looks like Buckingham palace! Absolutely stunning!" commented one, and another remarked: "ROYAL dinner." A third added: "If only the walls could talk xx what fabulous dinner guests must have graced this gallery xx."

Charles Spencer showed off the dining room and picture gallery

The late Princess of Wales grew up at Althorp House in Northamptonshire until she married the Prince of Wales in 1981, and it was actually where she first met Charles after being introduced by sister Sarah Spencer.

The property, which was previously owned by Princess Diana's father Earl John Spencer, is now owned by Charles, the 9th Earl Spencer, and he often shares glimpses inside on social media.

Althorp House in Northamptonshire

It has 90 rooms and 550 acres and is also home to some of the finest European furniture and art.

The Picture Gallery is not the only room in the house that can be used for dinner parties – there is also the Great Room with red walls and a large giltwood mirror, and the Marlborough Room which serves as a formal dining room with space to seat up to 42 guests.

Charles' home also boasts an impressive saloon with a grand wooden staircase, its own billiard room complete with a large pool table, and a library which was described as his favourite room in the house.

