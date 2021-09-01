Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo to inherit magical Italian palace Villa Mapelli Mozzi is owned by Edoardo's family

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are expecting their first child in the autumn of this year - and one possible holiday home they could spend their summers at is Edoardo's family's incredible Villa Mapelli Mozzi. The grand palace is located in Ponte San Pietro, a small town an hour's drive from Lake Como in Italy and it is out of this world.

The 18th-century property is regarded as one of the finest in the country, complete with 13 bedrooms, two libraries, an outdoor swimming pool and 18,000 square feet of space. It also comes with a sister villa approximately 20 miles away in the town of Casatenovo which is available to rent on Airbnb. Take a look inside...

The formal dining room

Each room is a reflection of the home's rich heritage, with grand stucco ceilings as seen in the dining room. There are hand-painted doorways and regal chandeliers in the space, and an extensive dining table with gold metal chairs lining either side.

The second dining room

The second dining room has Venetian marble flooring, and a smaller table lined with olive green chairs that have floral cushions for comfort. There is a fireplace below a large mirror at one end of the room, next to a glass cabinet showcasing a collection of fine china.

The hallway

Tall archways and Venetian marble floorings can also be found in the corridor. It has wooden furniture including a dresser at one side, and chairs upholstered in cream satin.

The garden

Tall French doors open up onto the garden. At night, the building is lit up via warm yellow lights that sit along the bottom edge.

Candle lanterns are positioned at each walkway within the garden.

The living room

The living room features herringbone wooden flooring, and a combination of brightly coloured furniture including a red armchair, a green armchair, and a side table dressed with a floral tablecloth.

The living room also has floor-to-ceiling windows, and a blue and cream floral armchair.

