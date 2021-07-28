Cristiano Ronaldo: Upset for football star as family member is rushed to hospital Katia Aveiro is one of the star's older sisters

Cristiano Ronaldo is dealing with some upsetting family news. Katia Aveiro – one of the footballer's older sisters – has been taken to hospital with pneumonia after contracting COVID-19.

The 42-year-old singer shared a selfie on Instagram taken from her bed at the Dr. Nelio Mendonca Hospital. She told her fans in part: "This is the last type of publication I would like to write.

MORE: Cristiano Ronaldo's private Italian mansion with partner Georgina is another world

Loading the player...

WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina introduces baby Alana

"I tried not to do it in recent days, but as news travels fast, and out of respect for those who follow me and care for me and my loved ones, I will share with you the truth, I was caught by this damn virus. I tested positive on July 17 and have been self-isolating at home since.

READ: Cristiano Ronaldo just gave his mum the most incredible gift

MORE: Cristiano Ronaldo's son is his double! 7 cutest photos to prove it

"I was doing well with few symptoms and following protocol. Everyone at home kept away from mum, and the videos I have published where I am outside were taken before I tested positive. Unfortunately last Friday I started to get worse."

Katia shared an update with fans from her hospital bed

Katia confirmed she had caught pneumonia as a result of the virus, adding: "I was admitted to hospital and here I am, doing everything I should and recovering, thank God and thanks to the wonderful medical team here."

READ: Cristiano Ronaldo's fans can't get over new home photo with girlfriend Georgina

MORE: Cristiano Ronaldo breaks down in tears after watching never-seen-before video of late father

Cristiano, 36, is extremely close to his family, including his two big sisters – Katie and Elma, the eldest child. He also has an older brother, Hugo.

Cristiano with his mother, sisters, girlfriend Georgina and Cristiano Jr.

The sportstar is himself a father of four. He welcomed his son Cristiano Jr in June 2010 – the identity of his mother has been kept under wraps – before the arrival of twins Eva and Mateo via surrogacy in June 2017.

He has been in a relationship with Georgina Rodriguez since 2016 and they welcomed their daughter Alana in November 2017.

Cristiano and Georgina prefer to keep their relationship out of the spotlight, but Georgina did speak to HELLO!'s sister publication HOLA! following Alana's birth.

The Portuguese footballer is a proud father of four

"It has definitely brought us closer," she shared. "We're happier together than ever. The children are our joy. We wake up and the first thing we do is hug and kiss them, put them in their little chairs and watch them while they have their breakfast, make sure they have everything they need, and so on all day long. This is a very special time for us all."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.