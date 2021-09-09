Jeremy Clarkson forced to address issues with 1000-acre farm

As fans of Clarkson's Farm will know, Jeremy Clarkson is the proud owner of a working farm in Chipping Norton, but his beloved project has come under fire from neighbours.

The popularity of the farm has soared since the airing of the show and his farm shop garners a lot of attention from the public, often resulting in large crowds and queues in the local area.

The issue has come to a head and as reported by the Daily Mail, Jeremy has allegedly called a meeting at the local village hall on Thursday evening to speak to the angry neighbours in person.

Posters have popped up in the local area explain the meeting. They read: "As there seems to be some debate in the village about what's going on at Diddly Squat, Jeremy Clarkson will be at the Memorial Hall to explain his plans and to take any questions you may have. Everybody from the area is welcome to attend. Cheese and wine will be provided."

Jeremy has applied for planning permission to develop his farm estate and it is believed to be these upcoming plans which Jeremy will discuss with his neighbours.

The Top Gear star has 1000 acres of land

Speaking about is farm on his own show, he said: "I have had a farm, quite a big farm, a 1,000 acres, since 2008. A man farmed it for me. Then he said, 'I’m retiring'. So I thought, I’ll do it myself, which is the stupidest decision.

The rustic property supposedly boasts six bedrooms, five bathrooms, a cinema, games room, a yard for horses, and space for five cars.

Jeremy is planning more renovations

Jeremy previously revealed he was looking forward to making use of his land with quad bikes. Writing on the Top Gear website, he said: "I have bought a farm. There are many sensible reasons for this. Land is a better investment than any bank can offer.

"The government doesn't get any of my money when I die. And the price of the food that I grow can only go up. But there is another, much more important reason: I can now have a quad bike."

