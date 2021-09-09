Sarah Ferguson gives unprecedented access inside royal home with fun videos The Duchess of York lives at Royal Lodge

While many royal houses remain private with the public only catching glimpses via video calls or official engagements, Sarah Ferguson uses her home, Royal Lodge as a backdrop for some of her YouTube videos.

The Duchess of York has a well-established YouTube channel called Fergie and Friends where she reads children’s books aloud.

A lot of Sarah's content is shot in front of creative backdrops in keeping with the theme of the story, but occasionally the royal doesn't use these, consequently allowing fans to see right inside her beautiful home, which she shares with ex-husband Prince Andrew.

Sarah's regal home is oh-so cosy

One of the rooms which has been used for filming on several occasions is a vintage-style sitting room complete with a cosy fireplace. The space has bold floral wallpaper and ornate accessories.

Another space which royal fans have been treated to a look at is Fergie’s gorgeous conservatory which is a bright and airy room attached to the main house.

The house benefits from a conservatory

It has a distinctly botanical feel with an upholstered floral chair and floral vases. One day, when Sarah was pictured sitting there, the room also had red, pink, and white roses in vases which were lined up on her drinks cabinet.

The property has an idyllic garden too

Her wonderful garden has also been showcased on the online channel. She previously sat on a wooden bench, and behind her fans could see a plentiful flowerbed with ample shrubbery and a twinkling wall of fairy lights along the hedgerows - a sweet addition to her already stunning outdoor space.

In a candid photograph, posted by Sarah’s assistant Antonia Marshall, Sarah could be seen mopping the floor in her kitchen. This practical and surprisingly modest room features wooden flooring, cream walls and wooden cupboards with black marble worktops.

Sarah's kitchen is surprisingly modest

The grand Grade II-listed residence boasts 30 rooms, immaculate gardens, as you can see, very beautiful interiors.

