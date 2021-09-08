Victoria Beckham asks fans for advice following orchard mishap at Cotswolds estate

Victoria Beckham and husband David boast an impressive property portfolio, with the power couple owning homes in the UK, Miami and Dubai. The former Spice Girl took to Instagram on Tuesday to reach out to fans – and shared a rare glimpse of her sprawling garden and orchard at their £12million Cotswolds estate.

READ: Victoria and David Beckham's £6million Cotswolds estate is the country retreat of dreams

The mother-of-four, who has just returned to the UK after spending the summer in Miami with the family, stepped out onto her lavish grounds and filmed several blooming apple trees laden with fruit.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Victoria Beckham shocked by infestation in her sprawling orchard

The star was faced with a dilemma, however, reaching out to fans for advice following an unwelcome infestation in her orchard.

"Okay so I have a question for the gram. We have these really lovely apple trees in the garden. And all I want to know is at what point do you get to the apples before the birds and the bees do?" asked Victoria.

Harper posed on a swing at the family's Cotswolds home

"Because I've come out today wanting to pick some of these apples (yes I was going to try and make a crumble, or a pie, or something like that) and look, they've all been eaten! Little creatures got there before I did. So what do you do? I'm thinking do I put some kind of hair net on this tree next year?!" questioned the star.

SEE: Victoria and David Beckham's home in London cost 3x Prince Harry and Meghan's - see inside

MORE: 21 of the most beautiful celebrity gardens to inspire you

Football star David is quite the talented chef, and often whipped up culinary creations in the kitchen whilst the family were in lockdown earlier this year. "And yes I know I'd need help with the pie before you say anything @davidbeckham," teased Victoria, who chimed in before her foodie husband could comment.

The Beckham's Cotswolds home has a pool, sauna and tennis court

David and Victoria previously isolated at their lavish Cotswolds home during the first coronavirus lockdown, but were never short of things to do given the property's enviable amenities. As well as having stunning interiors with log-burning fires and exposed brick walls, the country retreat has incredible gardens with a pool, tennis court and sauna.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.