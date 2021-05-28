Jeremy Clarkson's estate is almost 3x bigger than the Queen's The TV star bought Diddly Squat Farm in 2008

Jeremy Clarkson bought his farm, nicknamed Diddly Squat Farm, back in 2008, and it boasts even more land than the Queen's home, Buckingham Palace.

During an appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show, the Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? host revealed that the impressive plot of land is actually very difficult to maintain.

Speaking about working on his farm, which features on TV show Clarkson's Farm, Jeremy said: "I have had a farm, quite a big farm, a 1000 acres, since 2008. A man farmed it for me. Then he said, 'I’m retiring'. So I thought, I’ll do it myself, which is the stupidest decision.

"I thought it was a part-time thing… ended up calling it Diddly Squat because that’s how much you make from farming.”

He added: “You get up in the morning and people shout at you. You think you know what you’re doing…They just shouted at me, all rolled their eyes. Occasionally one of them would say, ‘I’m a bit disappointed…’ there was a lot of that.”

The TV presenter's farm boasts 1,000 acres

Since Buckingham Palace is only set on 39 acres, Jeremy's 1,000-acre plot in the Cotswolds is almost three times the size of Her Majesty's London residence!

It was reported that Jeremy has been building a new mansion on the plot, after blowing up the old farmhouse on Amazon show The Grand Tour back in 2016.

Jeremy shared this photo on Instagram

The Chipping Norton property supposedly boasts six bedrooms, five bathrooms, a cinema, games room, a yard for horses, and space for five cars.

Jeremy previously revealed he was looking forward to making use of his land with quad bikes. Writing on the Top Gear website, he said: "I have bought a farm. There are many sensible reasons for this. Land is a better investment than any bank can offer. The government doesn’t get any of my money when I die. And the price of the food that I grow can only go up.

"But there is another, much more important reason: I can now have a quad bike."

The Jonathan Ross Show airs at 9.30pm on 29 May on ITV and ITV Hub.

