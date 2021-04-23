Reese Witherspoon shows off epic pool at $16million California home The star was commemorating Earth Day

Reese Witherspoon has an incredibly luxurious home in California, and she delighted fans with a video of her pool.

Commemorating Earth Day, an annual event held on 22 April to highlight environmental protection, the Legally Blonde star shot on her back patio which looked like it stretched on forever.

In a 360 degrees video, fans got a glimpse of the star's epic home pool, which was lined with stylish deck chairs and beach umbrellas.

WATCH: Reese Witherspoon showcases epic home pool in 360 degrees video

Reese waved at fans as the video circled around her garden, as the phrase "Happy Earth Day" rose out of pool.

The star's clothing choice matched her sunny disposition and the sunshine outside, as she styled out a yellow hooded top with some matching yellow shorts, completed with a pair of white trainers.

And if it was a hot day, we're sure Reese soon relaxed in her refreshing home pool!

"Happy Earth Day!" she wrote. "Let's protect and care for this beautiful place we call home."

Reese encouraged fans to be environmentally friendly

The star also encouraged her many fans to share their tips on how to be better environmentally friendly.

"Teaching my kids to reuse, reduce and recycle," shared one fan, while another added: "We're vegetarians, only buy second-hand clothing and don't buy paper towels."

A third wrote: "We recycle, grow our own veggies, walk to school, use green cleaning products and natural, eco-friendly makeup.

"My son is part of [the] eco club at school. We try to do our bit to keep our planet healthy over here in the UK."

And the Walk the Line star wasn't just being eco-conscious for one day, as she recently drove fans wild as she announced an exciting five-year partnership with clean beauty brand Biossance.

The star's garden is beautiful

In a video, Reese walked fans through her go-to products with the sustainable skincare brand, including Squalane + Vitamin C Rose Oil which brightens, firms and hydrates the skin.

She also named the Squalane + Vitamin C Dark Spot Serum – which helps fade existing dark spots and stop new ones from forming – as a product that has "really helped" control the hyperpigmentation she suffers with after having children.

Another step in Reese's routine is to use the Squalane + Omega Repair Cream, which helps to nourish, plump, hydrate, and feed your skin without leaving behind a greasy residue.

