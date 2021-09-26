Reese Witherspoon gets the best reaction from Drew Barrymore on her youngest son's birthday Happy birthday Tennessee and Olive!

Reese Witherspoon's family makes frequent appearances on her social media, especially her two oldest kids, Ava and Deacon, and her husband Jim.

MORE: Reese Witherspoon's office inside $16million home is seriously regal

Her youngest son, Tennessee, isn't seen as often, so it was the perfect opportunity for Reese to show off just how much he'd grown with her latest post.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Reese Witherspoon's throwback marks big milestone

The actress shared two pictures of her son to celebrate his ninth birthday, including one of him with a dog and one on a boat.

Tennessee looked just like a perfect blend of his parents, with his dad's facial structure and his mom's smile and hair, as he radiantly smiled for the camera.

"Happy Birthday, Tenn," Reese captioned the picture, adding a blue heart emoji as well.

And while many celebrities and fans flocked to the comments to wish him a happy birthday as well, it was her friend Drew Barrymore's reaction that caught many eyes.

MORE: Reese Witherspoon thrills fans with an unexpected dreamy look

Drew commented, "Happy birthday to our birth babies on the same day!!!!!" She added in another comment, "It's Olive's birthday toooooo," noting that her daughter, Olive, also turned nine on the same day.

Reese shared rare pictures of her son in honor of his ninth birthday

Many fans responded to her comment with birthday wishes for both kids, with one writing, "Happy birthday to Olive and Tenn!!"

Several other celebrities wished Tennessee on Reese's post, including Mindy Kaling, who wrote, "Happy birthday Tennessee," and Kate Hudson saying, "Happy Birthday!!!!"

Amid family celebrations, Reese is officially back to work on The Morning Show with her friend and co-star Jennifer Aniston.

MORE: Reese Witherspoon commands attention in bold red outfit with a twist

MORE: Reese Witherspoon shares incredible snap of lookalike daughter for special occasion

The Walk the Line actress shared a hilarious moment recently that she had on set, revealing how the pandemic caused her to often spend time away from her co-star.

She posted a series of snapshots of her posing next to pictures of Jennifer and included a clip of her trying to convince a cardboard cut-out of hers to talk to her.

The actress revealed what it was like on set without her co-star

The post left fans in hysterics, and Jennifer couldn't resist commenting on it, saying, "But I LOVE you!"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.