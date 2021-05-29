Reese Witherspoon shows off hallway inside $16million mansion – and it never ends This is so impressive!

Reese Witherspoon has amazed fans not only with her incredible fashion sense, but also with her grand hallway at her $16million California mansion.

The Legally Blonde star was preparing to start attending parties as the summer season came in, and she showed off a series of incredible outfits.

In an epic video, created by Taylor Stephens and Kelsey Farese, not only did she show off each outfit in an incredibly creative way, that featured multiple Reeses, but she also showed off her grand hallway.

WATCH: Reese Witherspoon's grand hallway just never ends

The wooden floored room appeared to stretch on forever, and featured a closed white door at the end, encapsulated by several white walls.

One of the walls hid a corridor that led to more of Reese's home, while black banisters ran across the edges preventing anyone from falling over.

"Currently accepting invitations to every BBQ / picnic / party / cookout / shindig this summer," she wrote. "Planning my @draperjames outfits accordingly."

And she certainly had lots of looks to show off including a black gingham dress and some solid white and pink dresses.

Fans were blown away with the incredible video, with many commenting with variations of "wow".

Reese had so many outfits

Even Gwyneth Paltrow was impressed, as she posted: "Special effects?? You are the QUEEN of our age social media."

But the Big Little Lies star ended up tricking one fan, who thought her 21-year-old daughter, Ava, was in the video as well. "Oh my God I thought that was Ava coming up the stairs," they said.

Ava is Reese's eldest child – and bears an extraordinary resemblance to her famous mom. Reese shares Ava, 21, and her younger brother Deacon, 17, with her ex-husband, Ryan Phillippe.

The former couple were married from 1999 until 2007.

Although Reese had fans amazed with this video, she previously left them in hysterics after she made an incredibly relatable confession.

The star frequently films in her amazing home

The star posted a snapshot showing her taking a big bite out of a chocolate cookie, which she had jokingly tagged as 'salad'. In her other hand, she is holding yet more delicious-looking bakes.

"The snack in between the meals and all the other snacks," she captioned the fun photo. "*Stay tuned for more health tips."

Unsurprisingly, many of her 2.55 million Instagram followers related to her hilarious post.

"This is very relatable to me!!!!" one fan remarked, while a second reasoned: "Chocolate cookies are made out of cocoa, cocoa is a plant... So technically, this goes into your veggies intake!"

