Kelly Clarkson wins Montana ranch in divorce battle - and it's the dream escape The Kelly Clarkson show host revealed her Montana ranch

Kelly Clarkson has been awarded her epic Montana ranch by a judge who ruled that the home she purchased during her marriage to Brandon Blackstock belongs to the singer.

READ: Kelly Clarkson lists gigantic Tennessee home amid divorce

Producer Brandon had contended that the ranch belonged to them jointly but the judge decided differently, handing down a ruling that the ranch falls within the scope of the couple's prenuptial agreement; Kelly had purchased the ranch during their marriage and was the sole titleholder and so it belongs only to her.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kelly Clarkson shares tour inside epic Montana ranch

The singer had put both her Encino farmhouse and Tennessee mansion up for sale after confirming her split from Brandon but will now keep the Montana home for her family.

The Kelly Clarkson Show host previously gave fans an access-all-areas tour during an episode of the series as the family isolated there at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, and it is truly idyllic.

After showing off a beautiful wreath received as a Christmas gift from fellow The Voice judge Gwen Stefani, Kelly opened the door and said: "So this is our cabin, it's super cute and cosy."

MORE: Kelly Clarkson's Tennessee mansion is out of this world

Kelly Clarkson's Montana ranch

The footage starts with a view of the main bed, dressed with apt bear-print cushions and a fluffy throw, a stainless-steel dining table with wooden chairs and black frames, and bunk beds for Kelly's children, Remi and River.

SEE: Sharon Osbourne's home cost 17x an average LA house – see inside

Kelly Clarkson's children have bunk beds

"There's where Remi and River sleep," Kelly explained, before going on to show a third bunk on the opposite side for her stepson, 13-year-old Seth, while Kelly added that it could also be converted to make an additional bed for 18-year-old Savannah, though Kelly said that her stepdaughter "usually isn't with us".

Kelly has a framed photo of Dolly Parton

She then panned the camera around to show a mini kitchenette complete with a black fridge-freezer and sink unit, and a photo of Dolly Parton mounted upon one wall.

"There's Dolly," Kelly quipped. "'What's up Dolly?' Of course, we have Dolly in the cabin."

The fireplace at Kelly's ranch

The best bit, though, has to be the gorgeous rustic log fireplace positioned in one corner of the space, where there is an exposed brick surround on the walls and on the floor.

Kelly finished the video by concluding: "This is just our cabin that we hang out in, and there's games and puzzles, because my kids love puzzles. And that's it!"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox