Kelly Clarkson's new singleton home has an epic pool made for parties The presenter has bought a new home in California

From singing her heart out on American Idol through to giving amazing interviews on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the legendary Kelly Clarkson always has her fans routing for her – and it will be no different with the next chapter of her life following her split from Brandon Blackstock.

LOOK: Kelly Clarkson lists immense Encino Farmhouse for $9.9million – see photos

The star has purchased a brand-new swanky home, while in the midst of her divorce and the place looks unreal!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kelly Clarkson films inside her otherworldly ranch

The real estate listings reveal that the huge home comes complete with an impressive foyer, sunroom, and jaw-dropping interiors – but the crème de la crème is the outside space. Kelly has tennis courts complete with viewing gazebo and the most breathtaking pool we've ever seen.

Kelly Clarkson has bagged herself an amazing pool

The trees ensure the garden is secluded for the family and the outdoor pool with Jacuzzi section and pretty blue tiles is crying out for a pool party (count us in!).

The five-bedroom and seven-bathroom property is located within the Toluca Lake neighbourhood of Los Angeles, and it set Kelly back a dazzling $5.4million (£3.8million).

MORE: Kelly Clarkson's £4.5m marital home finally sells amid divorce - see inside

READ: Fans have same reaction to Kelly Clarkson taking over Ellen DeGeneres

Kelly's children will have plenty of space

As it is 5,000 square feet in size, there is plenty of room for her and her two children, River and Remington, and as well as their own bedrooms, there's a spacious playroom.

We know Kelly has a penchant for interiors so we are sure the inside space will look even more fabulous once she has made her mark.

The star's new home is so impressive

Kelly and Brandon confirmed their split in 2020, and this real estate purchase is a big step in their official separation. There were two family homes to sell, one being a huge Tennessee mansion which sold for a whopping $6.3million (£4.5million).

The other, a massive house in the San Fernando Valley, is currently being sold for $9.9million, and the property includes eight bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, a private pool and a separate two-bedroom guesthouse.

Images: themegaagency.com