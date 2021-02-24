We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Kelly Clarkson has listed not one, but two homes for sale following her split from estranged husband Brandon Blackstock.

And on Wednesday, she shared a peek into how she plans to decorate her new home while wowing fans in a gorgeous body-skimming dress.

MORE: Kelly Clarkson shows off her beautiful bedroom while wowing in LBD

The Voice coach shared a photo on Instagram of herself sat at a table in a beautiful, light-filled open plan dining area, that featured crisp white walls, baby blue vintage-style chairs, wooden floors and a pretty patterned rug.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kelly Clarkson reveals painful injury after making 'bad decision'

The room provided an incredible contrast against Kelly's black, V-neck dress which features voluminous puffed sleeves and flares out from the waist.

While it's not clear if the room was in fact part of Kelly's home, all the items are available from her collaboration with Wayfair, which she explained in a sponsored post.

She wrote: "Is winter over yet?! I don’t know about y’all, but I can’t wait to get my home ready for spring!!!

MORE: Kelly Clarkson's unique backyard could be the Love Island set - photos

MORE: Kelly Clarkson shares sweet way her children are helping her through heartbreak

Kelly Clarkson's homeware range looks incredible

"I've already started to get ready with new finds from @Wayfair. From soft floral patterns to bright colors, they have everything to shake the winter blues!

"Check out their link in bio to see some of my favorites. #KellyClarksonxWayfair."

Kelly's collection features gorgeous sofas in blue velvet, bright, patterned rugs, crisp white sideboards and plush accessories.

Kelly Clarkson Wide 3 Drawer Sideboard, $899.99, Wayfair

The singer previously lived in a lakeside property in Tennessee with her two children River and Remington, but since the split, she has put the enormous 20,121 square ft property on the market for a whopping $7.49million.

The stunning home is located within the idyllic surroundings of Hendersonville, just 25 miles from Nashville, and features panoramic views, four acres of land, a grand foyer and a huge swimming pool.

RELATED: 13 celebrity splits and divorces during lockdown

Kelly Clarkson Louise Task Chair, $185.99, Wayfair

Kelly is also offloading her Encino farmhouse in the San Fernando Valley, where the family once lived, for $9.9million.

The hefty sum of money will get you a spectacular abode, complete with eight bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, a private pool and a separate two-bedroom guesthouse.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.