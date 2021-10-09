Kate Beckinsale's spectacular home belongs in The Jetsons - see inside It's like something from the future!

Kate Beckinsale has the most amazing Hollywood Hills home and a new sneak peek inside shows just how incredible it is.

The Jolt actress took to Instagram with a snapshot showing off an area of her mansion which hasn't been seen before.

In the snapshot, Kate was staring at her cats who - due to the reflection - looked like they were lit up.

WATCH: Kate Beckinsale looks incredible in a bikini as she struts her stuff

While the cats certainly stood out, her living space was even more amazing. Kate's home high in the hills looked like it was right out of the sixties cartoon, The Jetsons.

The circular living room had rows of fairy lights and was reminiscent of the tower in the animation.

Kate often shares a look at her impressive home with videos she posts on social media. It looks the epitome of luxury living and she lives in her abode with her beloved cats.

Her home is amazing!

The British star recently sold another home on her property portfolio, when she unloaded the Brentwood home she's owned for 15 years.

She sold the Cape Cod-style dwelling in record time as it was taken off the market after less than a month.

Kate entertained her followers during the COVID-pandemic with clips from inside her home too. Kate later revealed that the restrictions meant she hadn't seen her daughter, Lily, for two years.

Kate's home has a futurisitic vibe to it

Right before their reunion several months ago she opened up on Live with Kelly and Ryan: "I haven't seen my daughter for two years because of everything. Also, I went to Canada working and she couldn't come see me. Two years of not seeing your child is, to me, the most preposterous thought."

Kate's home is in the hills

At the time she added: "Thank goodness for FaceTime and all that, but we're both panicking that we'll look really old to each other. My daughter is 22 but she looks eight!

"She's like, 'I'm just worried that you'll think I'll look old.' I'm like, 'I'm gonna look old.'"

Fortunately, their reunion was a happy one and they both recognized each other too!

