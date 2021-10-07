David and Victoria Beckham's Cotswolds home looks impossibly stylish in emotional video The Beckhams have a jaw-dropping countryside bolthole

From houses to holidays, Victoria and David Beckham like to surround themselves with luxury, and David's brand-new Instagram video proves just how beautiful their Cotswolds home really is.

GALLERY: Victoria and David Beckham's megamansion costs 45x average London home

The former football star took to social media to share an emotional clip of him listening to the commentary for the World Cup qualifier in 2001 when he scored a last-minute free kick for England against Greece, taking the national team through the finals.

David looked tense as he listened to the heart-stopping audio before the momentous goal and as he lent in with a look of concentration on his face, his pristine surroundings were revealed.

Loading the player...

WATCH: David Beckham shares tense video from countryside home

The black crittall windows behind the star gave away the location, as we've seen them previously in posts from the Beckhams' country home.

David sat on a mustard yellow Chesterfield-style sofa which features vintage legs and has been dressed with multiple velour cushions.

The Beckhams have a gorgeous home

The space has been styled with a large palm-style plant and a rustic-looking lamp.

SEE: Victoria and David Beckham's £6million Cotswolds estate is the country retreat of dreams

RELATED: Inside David and Victoria Beckham's Miami penthouse

Many of the downstairs spaces at their house feature authentic stone walls and so the white plastered walls suggest this room could be upstairs at the stunning property.

The converted barn in the Great Tew estate features an outdoor pool, a hot tub, a sauna, and reportedly there is also an underground tunnel and a wine cellar.

Meanwhile, the family's main residence is in London's exclusive Holland Park area, and the £31million mansion is another level of luxury.

The converted barn is seriously beautiful

Its hefty price tag makes it 45 times more expensive than the average London property price of £674,491, and it is also almost three times pricier than Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's house in California.

Victoria and David live with their children Romeo, Cruz and Harper as their eldest son Brooklyn now has his own home in Los Angeles with his fiancée Nicola Peltz. According to Dirt, the sale came in at $1million over the asking price, at a whopping $10.5million!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.