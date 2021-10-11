Mrs Hinch's before-and-after home transformation photos are seriously impressive

Mrs Hinch, aka Sophie Hinchliffe, has a beautiful home she shares with her husband Jamie and their children Ronnie and Lennie, but she turned her attention to a friend's property over the weekend – and the results were incredible.

SEE: Mrs Hinch's insanely tidy forever home where she's raising two sons – a full tour

To help her friend Trace, who was nesting ahead of her baby's arrival, the cleaning influencer helped give her living room a makeover and shared before and after photos with her followers. In the first snap, the room looked bare with wooden floors, a gold fireplace with a dark mantlepiece and a mirror hanging on the wall above.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Mrs Hinch's living room as you've never seen it before

With just the addition of a grey rug, a lick of pale grey paint around the fireplace and some accessories, it looked like a completely different room. Two candles and a trailing ivy plant sat on top of the mantlepiece, while a vase of pampas grass had been placed next to the fire and a stool with a mustard cushion was positioned in front of a standing lamp.

Sharing a look at the finished room, Mrs Hinch wrote: "I'm so pleased Trace is happy. And she'll be so cosy tonight. Next stop...Nursery. I can't wait!"

MORE: Mrs Hinch: Everything you need to know about the Instagram cleaning sensation

PHOTOS: 51 celeb living rooms that are out of this world: From Drew Barrymore to Victoria Beckham

Mrs Hinch helped transform her friend's living room

The former hairdresser's own immaculate home in Essex follows the same neutral grey decor, including the pale grey cupboards in her kitchen, the bed frame in her bedroom and even her dog Henry's large grey striped sign mounted on the wall in his dedicated room!

Both of her son's bedrooms are also finished with muted creams and greys, but Mrs Hinch has added a splash of colour in Ronnie's room. It features blue-spotted wallpaper, a Chesterfield armchair and a sweet shelf that is home to a mini library of books.

The cleaning influencer added candles, house plants and grey furnishings

Sophie originally set up her Instagram account, @mrshinchhome, in 2018 to share her cleaning tips, but she quickly gained masses of loyal followers – up to 4.1 million today. "I still don’t know how it happened. I haven’t even left the house," she told You Magazine.

The mum-of-two, who has opened up about her anxiety in the past, revealed that there is a lot of behind-the-scenes work that goes into her career as a social media star. "People think I stay at home and photograph cloths, but there are lots of meetings with management, with brand partnerships… it’s daunting. Having said that I am aware of what an amazing opportunity this is and how lucky I am; I love what I do."

RELATED: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge share rare glimpse of elaborate entrance to Kensington Palace

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.