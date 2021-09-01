The homeware brands you can find on eBay - but sshhh don’t tell anyone

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

If Changing Rooms has got you inspired to give your home a makeover, let us introduce you to the online homeware shop you’re about to be obsessed with – eBay Home Outlet, a hub of the best homeware brands with up to 30% off.

Yep, get your Pinterest board ready, because browsing the Home Outlet is nothing short of home inspo. Think affordable velvet armchairs from MADE, rugs from The White Company, Emma memory foam mattresses, Brabantia kitchen bins - the list goes on.

SHOP: 23 bright home accessories and decor ideas for a happy home

Get shopping the 7 high street homeware brands we never knew were on eBay…

Emma mattress

The UK’s most awarded mattress brand is dubbed as giving “an unbeatable night’s sleep”. Yes please!

Emma Original Renewed Memory Foam Mattress, RRP £262.25, NOW £309, eBay Home Outlet

The Emma Memory Foam mattress is one of the most popular from the brand, and is designed to give your body the perfect support. It has a temperature regulating top cover, and a layer to keep your spine evenly aligned, whatever your sleeping position.

MADE.com

Made.com is the retailer we head to time and time again for trend-led pieces, long-lasting furniture and anything to add a little glam to our homes.

MADE.com Sofia velvet sofa bed, RRP £1,099, NOW £769.99, eBay Home Outlet

Sofa beds are usually quite basic-looking, but this velvet sofa bed is a much more luxe affair.

MORE: 20 of the best mattresses to buy right now for the best night's sleep of your life

Brabantia

Known for its stylish yet practical kitchen gadgets and essentials, Brabantia’s kitchen bins are on constant bestseller lists.

Brabantia Touch Bin, £143, eBay Home Outlet

Featuring a soft-touch lid and flat rear shape, Branbantia’s 40L bin is available in white, matte black and matt steel.

The White Company

The White Company might be known for its deliciously-scented candles and cosy cashmere, but it’s their homeware that gets our attention – think minimalist pieces in soft, luxe tones.

The White Company braided rug, RRP £325, NOW £164.99, eBay Home Outlet

Natural rugs are a huge trend right now and that’s set to continue into 2022 too. We love this braided rug for adding depth to a wooden floor or layered over a cream carpet.

La-Z-Boy

Remember when Joey and Chandler in Friends had their reclining leather chairs? That’s exactly what La-Z-Boy are known for making – some of the comfiest reclining armchairs and sofas known to man.

La-Z-Boy 2-seater power recliner sofa, £1,299, eBay Home Outlet

Park us in front of Netflix with snacks and we’d sit on this La-Z-Boy seat all day long.

Swoon

The home of luxe interiors, Swoon is your go-to for the most decadent of sofas, squishy yet stylish armchairs and furniture from desks to dining tables.

Swoon Scandi style desk, RRP £299, NOW £184.99, eBay Home Outlet

Upgrade your WFH situation with this chic, Scandi-style desk that's stylish enough to have on display. Can double up as a dressing table too.

MORE: 10 real-life home offices on Instagram to inspire your WFH situation

Nectar

There's nothing quite like a dreamy, cloud-like mattress and if you're looking to invest, Nectar boxed mattresses are considered one of the best.

Nectar Memory Foam mattress, RRP from £549, NOW from £249.99, eBay Home Outlet

Nectar's bestselling memory foam mattress hugs your body, thanks to the 25cm memory foam foam, and is designed to support the spine and control your temperature. Available in sizes single to super king.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.