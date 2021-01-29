29 best homeware & furniture deals: Marks & Spencer, John Lewis, Dunelm & more

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Whether you are on the hunt for a major purchase like a new mattress or simply a handy kitchen appliance to make lockdown cooking a cinch, the winter sales are a great place to start. To make your shopping easier, we've rounded up the best offers from high street and online retailers including big sales and discounts at Marks & Spencer, John Lewis and Amazon. You'll find great deals on furniture, kitchenware, home accessories, smart home tech and more.

RELATED:

John Lewis is having an epic sale on homeware

Check out our edit of the best deals in the MADE.com sale

So check out our definitive list of the BEST home sales and homeware deals to shop now!

Marks & Spencer homeware & furniture deals

M&S has great offers all year round so it's good to check back often. The beloved retailer's latest deals include 20% off bedding.

Dunelm homeware & furniture deals

Get up to 50% off on clearance items in categories including kitchen, dining, bath and bedroom, including duvet sets starting at just £17.50.

John Lewis homeware & furniture deals

At John Lewis you'll find discounts on a host of great items for your home: bedding, cookware and laundry accessories, plus easy home refresh buys like towels, cushions and throws.

Amazon homeware & furniture deals

Check out Amazon's outlet section where you'll find THOUSANDS of discounts on overstock items from kitchenware to home tech.

The White Company homeware & furniture deals

Shop NOW to get up to 60% off PLUS an extra 10% off with the code: FURTHER10. You'll find amazing deals on bedroom, bath, candles and home fragrances, home accessories and children's home buys. Plus, while you're at it, check out the deals on comfy clothing and sleepwear...

eBay homeware & furniture deals

You'll find major discounts on kitchen and cookware – like a Morphy Richards Electric Roaster for £26.99, 73% off the £99.99 retail price! – until 12 February

Harvey Nichols homeware & furniture deals

We LOVE the stylish sale offerings at Harvey Nichols, where you'll find 50% off selected homeware, kitchenware, home fragrance and decorative accessories.

SHOP NOW

H&M Home homeware & furniture deals

Get up to 70% off on H&M's already affordable trendy home looks for bedrooms, livingrooms, bathrooms, kids' rooms and kitchen.

Wayfair homeware & furniture deals

Have a look at the best daily deals under £99, the jaw-dropping discounts in the Wayfair outlet – shop the full roster of offers on everything for your home: furniture, garden, home decor, lighting, bathroom fixtures, wall art and more.

Oliver Bonas homeware deals

For the little things that make your house a home, from picture frames and wall mirrors to home fragrace, check out the affordably chic homeware on offer at Oliver Bonas.

Amara homeware deals

At Amara you'll find fab discounts of up to 70% off on chic brands like Ralph Lauren Home, Missoni Home, Liberty London, Ugg and more.

Yankee Candle home fragrance deals

Get 25% off the fragrances of the month or shop the outlet where you'll find big savings on last chance candle and home scents.

Argos homeware & furniture deals

Shop the Argos clearance sale for over 1,000 deals on home & garden including brands like Shark, Dyson, Philips & Bosch, Habitat and Sainsburys Home. There are even discounts on kids-themed home buys like Peppa Pig and LOL Surprise.

Very homeware & furniture deals

Save up to 30% on selected home and furniture, including office chairs from just £49.

TK Maxx homeware & furniture deals

TK Maxx's already reduced prices are even LOWER in the retailer's clearance sale. Get up to 80% off on everything you need for house and home, from decor and electronics to pet supplies.

Kate Spade homeware deals

Browse the Kate Spade home section for deals, like 2021 planners that are reduced from £34 to £17.

Kally Sleep homeware & furniture deals

Save on everything you need for a good rest, from weighted blankets to memory foam pillows.

AO home appliance & technology deals

Looking for a great deal on a TV or home appliance? You'll find irresistible discounts on everything from coffee makers to washing machines.

MADE.com homeware & furniture deals

It's your last chance to grab these deals on fashionable home buys at MADE.com...

Emma Mattress UK homeware & furniture deals

It's Emma Mattress' birthday! Celebrate with 35% OFF EVERYTHING and win your cash back with the code: BDAY35.

Gtech.co.uk home electronics and technology deals

Get 20% off EVERYTHING with the code JAN20 – but act fast! The sale ends on 31 January!

City Plumbing home deals

Check out City Plumbing's Lightning Deals as well as their winter sale. Save up to 30% on selected items until 6 February.

Circulon homeware deals

In addition to Circulon's special offers on cookware, you can also get 20% off regular priced items with the code WINTER20.

Knees homeware & furniture deals

Grab a bargain with up to 30% off selected furniture and home accessories in the Knees clearance sale.

Horwood kitchenware deals

Horwood's kitchen offers include discounts on cooking, baking and food prep items with up to 35% off.

Lights4Fun home deals

Get up to 80% off LED candles and fairy lights, and plan for 2021 with past holiday stock from Halloween and Christmas.

Vitality4Life UK homeware deals

Get up to 50% off fitness – like £100 off the VibroSlim Radial Plus 3D Fitness Vibration Plate – and up to 40% off kitchen and home.

Julian Charles homeware deals

In the Julian Charles winter sale you'll find selected items for up to 70% off PLUS an additional 20% off at checkout. Shop bedding, towels, curtains and more.

Furniture Village homeware & furniture deals

Shop now to get an extra £50 off sale prices for every £500 you spend – applied at checkout.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.