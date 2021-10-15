Where will Elon Musk live when he sells all his homes in drastic mission? SpaceX founder Elon is making big changes

Elon Musk has made headlines for his career accolades such as helping the first all-civilian crew to reach space with SpaceX, but now the entrepreneur is hitting the news for making a drastic personal decision – to sell all his homes.

The businessman, who is believed to be worth a staggering $225billion, is choosing to give up all his luxury properties he has accumulated over the years.

In May 2020, he told his Twitter following: "I am selling almost all physical possessions. Will own no house."

Last year he managed to sell many of his California homes, and now he has just one left to sell. The Hillsborough, California estate has 47-acres and an outdoor pool, and the mansion boasts a library and a music room.

It comes complete with seven bedrooms and nine and a half bathrooms, and it clearly has Elon's heart as he calls it his "special place".

Elon now lives where he works in Texas

The house, which is perfect for hosting large events, is currently listed for $32million which is a reduction on the price it was originally listed at, indicating that Elon is keen to get this last one sold. The star had initially purchased the home for $23.4 million back in 2017.

But where will Elon live once he owns no more homes?

In June, the star revealed all – he is renting a tiny home in Texas! "My primary home is literally a $50k house in Boca / Chica / Starbase that I rent from SpaceX. It's kinda awesome though," he wrote on Twitter.

My primary home is literally a ~$50k house in Boca Chica / Starbase that I rent from SpaceX. It’s kinda awesome though.



Only house I own is the events house in the Bay Area. If I sold it, the house would see less use, unless bought by a big family, which might happen some day. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 9, 2021

Elon Musk revealed his living arrangements on Twitter

It's a prefabricated house by Boxabl, and according to Forbes, a place like this will usually comprise of "one large room partitioned into a living room area, bedroom area, kitchen and bathroom".

Elon has a child with his partner Claire (singer Grimes) and their little one is called X AE A-XII. The star also has five other children with his first wife, Justine Wilson, but where they reside remains unknown.

