Adele reveals happy family news in rare video from LA home The award-winning singer is getting ready to release her much-anticipated album, 30

Adele revealed once again just how down-to-earth she is in a rare Instagram Live video earlier in the month.

The award-winning singer jumped on a Live from her home in LA, much to the delight of fans, and gave an incredible insight into her personal life.

In the footage - which was just under an hour – Adele opened up about what her "spark of joy" was right now after answering a fan's question.

"My spark of joy right now is my two new puppies," she revealed, explaining that she had welcomed two new dogs recently.

Her two dogs could be heard barking in the background in the video too, and Adele hilariously told them to be quiet at one point.

While the Hello hitmaker didn't reveal what she had chosen to name her two new puppies, she might well have named them after singers – if she followed in her previous tradition.

The star revealed in the past that her dog Louis was originally called Britney Spears, but changed the name after hearing the dog 'sing,' according to TeamDogs.

Adele delighted fans with an Instagram Live session from her home

Adele – who is notoriously private – also opened up about her son Angelo, revealing she was excited for his upcoming birthday party.

The 33-year-old has been keeping a low profile over the pandemic but has been taking part in a number of interviews ahead of the release of her upcoming album, 30, in November.

On Friday, the superstar chatted to Fleur East on the Hits Radio Breakfast show in the UK to talk about the inspiration for her latest album.

"The whole album is sort of dedicated to my son more than anything, but yeah it's about my relationship with his dad and with him," she explained. "But also you know the relationship I have with myself and stuff like that."

The singer is gearing up for the release of her first album since her divorce

Adele and Simon began dating in 2011 and welcomed Angelo in 2012. The former couple tied the knot six years later in May 2018, but the singer filed for divorce in September 2019.

In the interview, the doting mom also hilariously revealed that her son wasn't "too fussed" about how famous she was, as he is far more interested in gamers.

"The other day he was telling me how many YouTube followers I have is nowhere near as many as the big gamers. I was like, 'Okay cheers kid, thanks for that.' Again no he's not really aware of it yet".

